The Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Team Up Part 35: Dana, Erika, & Evelyn Our retrospect of the Sun & Moon era of the Pokémon TCG brings us to the Full Art Trainer Supporter cards of the Team Up expansion.

Four years ago, Pokémon TCG released the ninth main series set of the Sun & Moon era. The expansion, Sun & Moon – Team Up, came out on September 9th, 2022. Sun & Moon – Team Up added quite a lot to the hobby, including a special card type that would later become the most sought-after style of chase card in the Sword & Shield era. I'm talking, of course, about Alternate Arts. Sun & Moon – Team Up also introduced TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX, which featured two Pokémon on a single card. These species shared at least one of their typings. TAG TEAM Pokémon-GX were available as standard TEAM TEAM GX cards, Full Arts, Alternate Arts, and Rainbow Rares. Sun & Moon – Team Up was also the last set to include Prism Stars. This English-language expansion was based on the Japanese set Tag Bolt and took inspiration from the Kanto-themed games Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! Let's look back on this influential set and appreciate the artwork that would lay the groundwork for the current Alternate Art-themed era of Sword & Shield and beyond. Today, we continue with the Full Art Trainers of Sun & Moon – Team Up.

Today's Full Art Trainer Supporters include:

Dana Full Art Trainer Supporter by Kagemaru Himeno : Dane, introduced in Pokémon X & Y, is one of the four leaders of Battle Maison. She is known for using Dragalge, Whimsicott, Magcargo, Magneton, Piloswine, & Girafarig.

: Dane, introduced in Pokémon X & Y, is one of the four leaders of Battle Maison. She is known for using Dragalge, Whimsicott, Magcargo, Magneton, Piloswine, & Girafarig. Erika's Hospitality Full Art Trainer Supporter by Sanosuke Sakuma : One of the fan-favorite Gym Leaders of the entire franchise, Erika is the Kanto-based Leader of Celadon City Gym who specializes in Grass-type Pokémon. This card is the most valuable Full At Trainer of the set at over $75.

: One of the fan-favorite Gym Leaders of the entire franchise, Erika is the Kanto-based Leader of Celadon City Gym who specializes in Grass-type Pokémon. This card is the most valuable Full At Trainer of the set at over $75. Evelyn Full Art Trainer Supporter by Kagemaru Himeno: Like Dana, Evelyn is a Battle Maison leader.

Stay tuned for the journey through this teamwork-themed set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Sun & Moon – Team Up. Next time, the spotlight continues with the main section of this set.