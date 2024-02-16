Posted in: Awards Show, Games, Video Games | Tagged: D.I.C.E. Awards

The Complete List Of Winners For The 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards

Last night, the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards took place, and we have the full list of winners with Baldur's Gate coming out on top.

Article Summary The 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards showcased video game achievements.

Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 won big at the event.

Hosts Greg Miller and Stella Chung focused on award presentations.

Highlights include Game of the Year and Outstanding Independent Game.

Last night, the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) held the 27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards, honoring achievement and excellence in video gaming. Hosted by Greg Miller of Kinda Funny and Stella Chung of IGN, the show took a very different approach to what many have been accustomed to with The Game Awards, as there were few announcements and more focus on the awards. We'll have to wait and see if the viewership did well after everyone's outpouring of rage last December, but the two major winners coming out of last night were Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and Baldur's Gate 3. We have the full rundown of all of last night's winners for you here, as you can watch the complete show above.

27th Annual D.I.C.E. Awards Winners

Outstanding Achievement in Animation: Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction: Alan Wake 2

Outstanding Achievement in Character: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 – Miles Morales

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition: Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design: Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Outstanding Achievement in Story: Baldur's Gate 3

Outstanding Technical Achievement: Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Action Game of the Year: Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Adventure Game of the Year: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Family Game of the Year: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Fighting Game of the Year: Street Fighter 6

Racing Game of the Year: Forza Motorsport

Role-Playing Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3

Sports Game of the Year: MLB The Show 23

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year: Dune: Spice Wars

Online Game of the Year: Diablo IV

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement: Horizon: Call of the Mountain

Immersive Reality Game of the Year: Asgard's Wrath 2

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game: COCOON

Mobile Game of the Year: WHAT THE CAR?

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design: Baldur's Gate 3

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction: Baldur's Gate 3

Game of the Year: Baldur's Gate 3

