The Crackpet Show Reveals Nintendo Switch Release Date

Ravenage Games revealed that they will be bringing The Crackpet Show over to the Nintendo Switch in mid-December. The game will be released on December 15th, 2022, and come with everything PC players have already been experiencing with a few adjustments for the portable console. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom to see how it will play on the console, as it will be out in a few weeks.

"In The Crackpet Show's new Endless Mode, contestants will choose their beast, select a class and dive paws-first into never-ending slaughter with wave after wave of enemies and bosses to disembowel. Keep your eyes on your loadout, perks, and special items. Clean out rooms, find the build that best suits your playstyle, and climb the leaderboard to claim your fame. Want to enlist the help of accomplices? Four players can team up via couch co-op or remote play functionality for the ultimate muppet massacre. Every cult classic TV show needs a good theme song. Thankfully, Jerome Rossen, the composer behind every single note in every single episode of the totally kid-friendly Happy Tree Friends, has composed the main theme of The Crackpet Show. The tune perfectly compliments the new in-game jazz funk tracks that make homicide a delight."

"Switch owners can expect to enjoy the same power trip-inducing experience as their friends on PC. Play together with only one console at home or on the go! Paint the corners of your handheld's screen deep red as you blast away foes and become the most admired animal mutant the world has ever known. We recommend giving couch co-op a whirl with friends (or a nice stranger, if you can find one). Endless mode is especially fun – just don't assault anyone in real life when you die early."