The Dallas Empire Are The 2020 Call Of Duty League Champions

Yesterday evening, during the final game of the Call Of Duty League's inaugural season, the Dallas Empire took the championship. The tournament took place over the weekend as the League slowly whittled down the competition until it was left to just two teams as Dallas took on the Atlanta FaZe. What's more, it came down to the top two teams as Dallas was ranked second overall in the regular season and Atlanta was in first above them. But you wouldn't quite know that watching the matches, as Dallas proceeded to mop the floor with Atlanta in a stunning 5-1 victory in the best of nine series. The victory was helmed by Ian "C6" Porter, who was named the Championship MVP at the end of the night, adding to his stats as the winningest player in Call Of Duty esports history since May 2015. Here's a quote from the commissioner about the championship game.

"What an epic finale to an amazing Call Of Duty League Championship Weekend. Congratulations to the Dallas Empire as the League's first-ever champions, to the entire Envy Gaming organization, and to the great city of Dallas. You all earned the glory with a dominating performance today. Thanks as well to all of our 12 CDL team franchises for making this inaugural season so successful, exciting, and memorable," said Johanna Faries, Commissioner of the Call Of Duty League.

Aside from snagging the bragging rights as the inaugural champions, the Dallas Empire will be getting the CDL Trophy until the 2021 season, as well as the CDL Championship Throne, and a $1.5 million prize. If you would like to check out the play-by-play of the championship match, you can read a full account of the action here. Or you can check out the video below as the League has posted the entire fight on YouTube.