The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes Gets A Character Trailer

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer this week for The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes as we get a better look at the characters in this tale. The two minute trailer gives you a rundown of all the soldiers in the unit who had the misfortune of diving down into a place they never should have gone. Now its up to you the player to keep them all alive. Or as we like to think of it, you get to see every character before they end up getting killed by your poor decisions. Enjoy the trailer as the game is set to be released on October 22nd.

Iraq, 2003. As the conflict draws to a close, CIA field operative Rachel King joins an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains. Arriving at the coordinates, the unit is ambushed by a local patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman. During the battle, an earthquake opens sinkholes in the ground, pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In the darkness beneath the Arabian Desert, something evil is awakened. Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has a new prey to hunt. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the survivors as they strive to navigate the underworld and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?

