The DayZ "Secrets Of Livonia" Update Is Now Available

Bohemia Interactive has released the 1.19 Update for DayZ, better known as The Secrets Of Livonia, which you can play in the game right now. The update will bring in a new set of enhanced features to the game as well as a new vehicle, some reworked locations, a few new weapons to choose from, and a brand-new secret underground complex on the Livonia map. We got the dev notes below, and the latest trailer showing it all off as the update is live right now.

"Livonia received plenty of attention in this update. The DLC map is available on PC, as well as Xbox and PlayStation. The map features 163km2 of Polish-speaking land, and now offers many new locations and points of interest that complement the overgrown ruins and thriving wildlife which typically characterizes it. Sawmills, villages, quarries, summer camps, hunting cabins, improvised camps, amusement parks, and large deforested areas are spread throughout the map now. Best of all is an abandoned, underground military bunker, which requires special items to enter. Once inside, players must navigate darkened corridors while working together in order to explore the entire bunker."

"DayZ Update 1.19 also introduces new and reworked vehicle simulations, which have fixed former issues like flying cars, and now offer a far more authentic driving experience. You can use the hand brake in your car now, carry spare wheels in special slots, and even honk at other players. To celebrate the improvements, the M1025 has been added – a drivable military vehicle that the community has been requesting for quite some time."

"Update 1.19 offers plenty of new items and gadgets that can be used in the wasteland. First and foremost, it expands the arsenal of civilian weaponry. Take the SSG 82, for example, which is a brand-new sniper rifle. There's also the BK-18 – a break action, single-shot shotgun. And if you're the type who tends to get lost while exploring, you'll definitely want to get your hands on the new GPS receiver. It works seamlessly with the in-game map and makes navigating the terrain far more immersive and a whole lot easier."