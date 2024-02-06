Posted in: Games, The Division 2, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: the division

The Division 2 Launches Year 5 Season 3 – Vanguard

Ubisoft has launched the latest content update for The Division 2, as they not only solidify this year, but look ahead to the next.

Article Summary The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 - Vanguard introduces a new narrative and content.

Project Resolve brings game health updates, bug fixes, and improved performance.

Vanguard Season Pass offers new gear sets, weapons, and exclusive cosmetics.

Two apparel events to enhance character customization with tactical and enemy outfits.

Ubisoft has launched the latest major content update for The Division 2, as Year 5 Season 3 – Vanguard is officially live in the game. This particular Season will throw you back onto the streets of New York as Division Agents have been dispatched to investigate the disappearance of Agent Kelso. Along with a whole new storyline and tons of content, the new season will give the game a series of comprehensive health updates, new cosmetics, and other items that will lead to the remaining Season of Year 5 and will help solidify the game for Year 6's content coming this Summer. We have the details for you below.

The Division 2: Year 5 Season 3 – Vanguard

Division Agents' Harsh Reality

After Division Agents brought stability back into the White House, Agent Kelso returned to New York to ensure the Haven settlement was also secure. But while Agents were rescuing the civilians abducted by the Black Tusk, Kelso had gone missing. Meanwhile, The Division now faces the harsh reality that Hunters are among them, raising doubt and suspicion in both the White House and Castle settlements. Agents must now find Kelso, but as they retrace her steps, more truths will be uncovered, reopening some old wounds.

Project Resolve

Starting today, all players will experience the changes made as a result of Project Resolve, a series of health updates for The Division 2, with feedback from the community. These changes include:

Improved quality : Nearly 2,000 bugs have been fixed – from incorrect world collisions to game-breaking gameplay issues. The changes should result in a noticeably increased overall quality.

Improved stability and connectivity : Numerous issues that have led to instability, latency, crashes, and disconnects are now fixed.

Improved performance : Optimizations have been made, resulting in better performances overall for players.

PVP combat : Balancing in PVP combat has been improved, removing some of the outlying behaviors and implementing new mechanics to allow for more interesting fights in Conflict and in the Dark Zone.

Tinkering screen : Features of Recalibration and Optimization have been combined into one menu called Tinkering. From there, players can tweak the stats of their items on the go without need to go back to a Recalibration Station.

Items balancing : A complete balancing pass on all weapons in the game has been done, aiming to bring previously underperforming weapons up to the same level of power as the most popular ones. The Two- and three-piece bonuses of most Brand Sets have also been rebalanced.

Exotic weapons : Players can now recalibrate the third attribute of every Exotic Weapon (new and existing), allowing for more flexibility, new build options, and playstyles.

Open-World Loot Quality : The quality of loot obtained in all open-world chests will now scale with the difficulty settings selected by the player. This should result in overall better quality loot when roaming the open world.

Global Events : Five of the six existing Global Events have been adjusted to make them more fun and less punishing. Players will notice a significant boost when using the Global Event modifier correctly and feel less of an impact when used incorrectly.

Projects : The rewards of daily and weekly projects have increased, with the aim to make them more prevalent in the day-to-day activities for players.

The team will stay committed to working on improving the game beyond Year 5 and into Year 6.

Premium Offering in Season 3 – Vanguard

The evolution of The Division 2 also continues in its premium offerings. The Season Pass includes:

Free Track Items

1 new Brand Set

1 new Gear Set

1 new Exotic Gloves

1 new Exotic Pistol

2 new Named gear pieces

2 new Named weapons

3 new arm patches

Premium Track Items

9 weapon skins

10 gear dyes

2 new emotes

2 vanity outfits

1 face mask

The Division 2 Apparel Events

Veiled Tactics will offer fresh new military tactical attire for players, including the introduction of Ghillie Suits to The Division 2.

Last Resort returns from Year 2 Season 3 'Concealed Agenda,' offering Agents another opportunity to gather gear and outfits based on the enemy factions of NYC.

In addition, new unique cosmetic bundles will be regularly added to the store … and this time, players will be able to obtain the looks of Keener's squad of rogue agents from Warlords or New York. Each one will be made available as a unique outfit: Dragov, Conley, Kajika, Parnell, and rogue number one – Aaron Keener himself.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!