The Division 2 Launches Year 6 Season 2 With New Progression System

The Division 2 has new content and new modifiiers abailable as part of Year 6 Season 2, which is available for everyone to play now

Ubisoft has released a new season of content for The Division 2, as players can now dive into year 6 Season 2 with a number of modifiers and more. The shorthand to this season, beyond the idea that you're now dealing with a new government in power, is that you'll see several Seasonal Modifiers in play, new Priority Objectives, Manhunt Scouts, and a new Progression System. We have the details below as the season is now live.

The Division 2 – Year 6 Season 2

With Aaron Keener in custody at the White House, he aims to strike a deal with The Division. Before Agents can learn what he knows, they have to secure the other members of Keener's team, starting with Theo Parnell. In the new seasonal journey, players will see a newly structured progression system, featuring seven sequential missions (each mission containing eight objectives). This system will guide players through the early stages of each new mission, offering a mix of challenges and goals that introduce key mechanics. With Season 2 releasing today, players can earn various rewards, including XP, Season Pass XP, progression-boosting items, resources and active modifiers. Completing the season will grant players with a unique cosmetic item.

Seasonal Modifiers: As part of Season 2, players will be introduced to Seasonal Modifiers, a twist from the traditional rules and mechanics of the game and central to each season's unique gameplay. Four types of modifiers will play a role in shaping the player experience: Global Modifiers – Setting the overall theme of the season, Global Modifiers are active at all times while the system is enabled, affecting the core gameplay loop. This season's Global Modifier – "Point Blank" – will give players bonus damage based on how close they are to the enemy. Active Modifiers – These function like "ultimate" abilities, giving Agents a short boost of power. Agents can choose from a selection of Active Modifiers, but only one can be equipped at a time. Passive Modifiers – Passive modifiers are divided into four categories: short-range, medium-range, long-range and multi-zone (only one multizone modifier can be active at a time, as it functions independently of where enemies are found). Players can equip up to three of these modifiers, which work in conjunction with the Global Modifiers, adding additional bonuses. Hostile Modifiers – These modifiers represent how enemies adapt to the Agent's new abilities. As players progress through the season, enemies will gradually gain new abilities linked to specific enemy types, forcing agents to use all four modifiers strategically to counter them.

Priority Objectives – Available at Level 30, the Priority Objectives system offers a variety of objectives, enhancing the way players can farm for items and resources. Players can choose from three objectives, each based on limited information such as location, duration, reward category and mission type. Once the objective is selected, the player can take on that mission and will receive full details of the objective and its rewards.

– Available at Level 30, the Priority Objectives system offers a variety of objectives, enhancing the way players can farm for items and resources. Players can choose from three objectives, each based on limited information such as location, duration, reward category and mission type. Once the objective is selected, the player can take on that mission and will receive full details of the objective and its rewards. Manhunt Scouts – This new system will drive the game's narrative and will require players to complete weekly activities that will result in rewards such as equipment, XP, materials and new collectibles. Each week, Agents can tackle a Scout, which consists of three different activities. These activities will vary and players must solve a small riddle to complete each one. Activities should be completed in order. Once all three activities are completed, players will receive a Scout Reward.

When all activities in a Scout are completed, players will receive a larger reward and a unique collectible. But new Scouts cannot be accessed until the current Scout is completed. Finally, by the end of the season, all completed Scouts will unlock the Manhunt Climax Mission. When players complete the Manhunt Climax Mission, the brand new difficulty Master Climax Mission will be unlocked. Players can earn an exclusive exotic by completing the Master Climax Mission.

