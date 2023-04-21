The Drive Days Event Arrives In Rocket League On April 26th Drive Days is the next event coming to Rocket League, as the team at Psyonix brings some new car options to the game.

Psyonic has released new details about the next event coming to Rocket League, ad the team will launch the Drive Days event on April 26th. The event will give you a chance to earn a brand-new car, the Redline, which you'll be able to score through Event Challenges. The game will also have a Car Show section of the Item Shop that will feature different cars each week. Plus, two new Limited Time Modes are coming to the game during this run. We got more details below, including some about a special contest you can enter.

Rev Up To Redline

Lookin' for something new? You've come to the right place. Players who complete Drive Days Challenges will be rewarded with the Redline Car (Breakout Hitbox). You'll also unlock Items like the Spacerocker and Buffstuff Wheels, plus a couple of decals to customize your Redline. Throughout the Event, players can also earn up to five Golden Toolkits that unlock Items from the Nitro, Impact, and Accelerator Item Series'. Golden Toolkits work the same way as previous Golden rewards⁠—complete the Challenge up to five times to earn Golden Toolkits, then open them in your Inventory to unlock items!

Rocket League Car Show

Step right up, and don't be shy. We've got dozens of Cars waiting to come home to your Garage! Painted cars? Got 'em. Titanium White, Black, Forest Green—we even have some Gold cars in the back! The first lineup of cars will arrive in the Item Shop on April 26 as part of the Car Show tab, but the fun doesn't end there. On May 3, we'll release a whole new lineup of cars, so don't miss out!

Community Contest

With new cars comes new inspiration, and that's where the Rocket League Drive Days Community Contest comes in! For this fanart contest, we're seeking artwork based on the many cars of Drive Days! Whether you wanna see Twinzer in space, sculpt a wild 3D Peregrine TT, or paint a sick Diestro mural, all art is welcome. And what about those fabulous prizes? Four winners will be chosen to receive a contest-exclusive Player Title and Avatar Border, plus a code for Rocket Pass Premium! Players can submit their art by posting it to the Drive Days Contest channel within the Rocket League Discord with the hashtag #DriveDaysContest.