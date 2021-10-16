The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk Will Launch On Next-Gen In December

Dear Villagers and developer Artefacts Studio will finally bring The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk over to next-gen consoles in December. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will be able to experience the entire game as this version will be released on December 3rd, 2021. What's more, on the same day of release, everyone will be able to snag the game's second DLC titled "Splat Jaypak's Arenas". The DLC will come with 15 "heart-stopping" battles, new tactics and strategies, the ability to build up the perfect adventuring party however you see fit from the 10 playable characters, along with upgrading gear between battles and the chance to level up the main cast of the game. All of which will take place in a brand new area of the world. We got a preview of it below in the form of a new trailer along with more info from the team.

This new DLC adventure sees the merry band of heroes kidnapped and forced to survive a series of wild combat trials orchestrated by the sinister Splat Jaypak. If they want to survive they'll have to gear up, level up, and battle their way back to the plot. Splat Jaypak's Arenas is the second of three planned DLC, with the third (a four-chapter sequel) coming in 2022. The Dungeon Of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet Of Chaos is a turn-based tactical RPG chock-full of charm, humor and chaos. Leading a ragtag company of unlikely heroes, players will embark on an epic adventure combining the fun, creativity and chaos of an epic fantasy tabletop campaign with the challenge of the very best tactical RPG games. "Working on this series is so much fun," said Guillaume Jamet, Head of Publishing at Dear Villagers. "The fanbase are very passionate, and I hope they'll be pleased with this latest edition to the ongoing Naheulbeuk adventure."