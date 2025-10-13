Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: the elder scrolls, The Elder Scrolls Online: Battle for the Writhing Wall

The Elder Scrolls Online: Battle for the Writhing Wall Launches

The Elder Scrolls Online has launched a new limited-time event today, as players can take part in the Battle for the Writhing Wall

Join three event phases: supply gathering, assault on the Worm Cult, and breaching the Writhing Fortress.

Unlock new region Eastern Solstice by participating, with exclusive rewards for 2025 Content Pass owners.

Complete daily quests, defeat cultists and daedra, and influence the outcome of the in-game world event.

Bethesda Softworks has launched an all-new one-time limited event in The Elder Scrolls Online, as the Battle for the Writhing Wall is now live. The team is promoting this as a chance for all players to collectively be part of in-game history, as you will all team up to fight this season's ever-present challenge, the Worm Cult, in a battle that will change the world and unlock a new explorable region. Plus get you some rewards in the process, especially those with the 2025 Content Pass. We have more details below and more info on their blog, as the event is happening now.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Battle for the Writhing Wall

Help the war effort by participating in the event's three unique phases, each unlocking additional challenges and rewards. Visit Skordo the Knife at the Stirk Fellowship Camp or Sunport Rampart Camp to get started and complete daily event quests to progress. You can reach the Stirk Fellowship Camp by taking the boat to Stirk from the docks of Vulkhel Guard, Daggerfall, or Davon's Watch, while the Sunport Rampart Camp is located near the Rampart Camp Wayshrine on Solstice, to the southeast of Sunport. You can also grab the introductory quest, titled "Support the Fellowship," from the in-game Crown Store to help point the way.

Phase 1: Supply and Defense

Gather supplies and stage defenses for the clash to come. Complete daily quests and defeat cultists and daedra. ALL ESO players can help progress this phase, but only 2025 Content Pass owners can acquire quests on Solstice.

Phase 2: The Assault Begins

Take the fight to the Worm Cult. Complete daily quests to strengthen the war effort, maintain siege camp defenses, and defeat World Bosses. ALL ESO players can help progress this phase, but only 2025 Content Pass owners can acquire quests on Solstice.

Phase 3: Breach the Wall

Invade the Writhing Fortress and unlock the new region. This public instance is only available for a limited time—so do your part before it shuts down forever! Only 2025 Content Pass owners can complete this phase and access Eastern Solstice.

