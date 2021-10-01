The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands Will Arrive In November

Bethesda Softworks revealed the next chapter for ESO as The Elder Scrolls Online: Deadlands will launch this November. The content was revealed earlier today during a special "Gates of Oblivion" livestream in which this will be the final chapter of the year-long campaign within the game. This last chapter will bring about over 20 hours of content and a ton of additions that will keep you busy for a while, as you will be exploring several new worlds, run into and form alliances with new allies you didn't think you'd find, and foil Dagon's plans to rule Nirn once and for all. Deadlands will officially launch on November 1st, 2021, for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. We have more info on it below, but before we get there, there are some other things we need to take care of. Such as the Bounties of Blackwood event that is currently running until October 12th, and we have a trailer for you here.

Those who've played The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will recognize parts of the Deadlands. The Burn is an area that sports molten rivers, flame-infused beasts, and towering metal spires. And never-before-seen in an Elder Scrolls game, players can venture into a new zone of the Deadlands called The Sever, a region with fierce storms and ferocious winds. Finally, not even a Daedric prince can tame this final region of the Deadlands. Fargrave is one of the biggest cities in The Elder Scrolls Online, a mystical desert metropolis roofed by a massive skeleton. It's a city where players can craft, buy, and sell goods while traveling between realms. Before you visit this metropolis, ask yourselves one question: What is valuable to those who do not need to eat, drink or rest?

