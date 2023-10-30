Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Games, The Elder Scrolls Online, Video Games | Tagged: Bethesda Softworks, the elder scrolls

The Elder Scrolls Online Releases Update 40 This Week

The latest update comes to The Elder Scrolls Online as Bethesda Softworks have added the Endless Archive and more in Update 40.

Article Summary Elder Scrolls Online Update 40, featuring the Endless Archive PvE challenge, is now available for download.

New player improvements include a reduction in the volume and frequency of quests for lower level characters.

Navigator NPCs now display quest information for travel destinations, aiding in improved exploration experiences.

Inventory management improvements in Update 40 include the ability to stack certain items and clearer item sellability.

Bethesda Softworks has released the latest update to The Elder Scrolls Online, as players can now download Update 40 as we speak. The biggest addition to the game is The Endless Archive, which is an all-new PvE challenge featuring never-ending dungeon-like activity. That specific piece of the update is free to everyone, along with some new adjustments and content additions, as well as the ability to find a group faster. We have snippers from the latest blog for you below, as the update is live on PC and will be coming to consoles on November 14.

Quest & Content Improvements for New Players

If you're a new player feeling overwhelmed when first entering Tamriel, you can enjoy a series of changes that reduce the volume and frequency of quests offered to your low-level characters. This includes quests from NPCs for the main story, Fighters Guild, Mages Guild, Battlegrounds, Undaunted, and others. Instead, these quests are now delivered more gradually as you level up, helping your journal stay in a manageable state for longer!

Tamriel's navigator NPCs that can transport your characters between destinations have also received some improvements with this update. Now, these navigators indicate whether they can transport you to a location for one of your tracked quests (active or inactive.) When exploring, you now see the "door" pin above relevant navigator NPCs, indicating that they can help you in your journey. In addition, appropriate dialog lines with those same NPCs have similar pins, ensuring you make the right choice and go where you need to go—happy travels!

The Elder Scrolls Online Inventory Management Improvements

If you're struggling with an overburdened Inventory, Update 39 also includes changes to key item types to help improve management and reduce clutter. Some (but not all) similar Crown Store items that came from separate sources (such as Tri-Restoration Potions) can now all be stacked together using the "Stack All Items" option. Also, this patch adds better communication regarding which items in your Inventory can or cannot be sold, helping you identify and clear out unwanted items and make a little gold in the process!

