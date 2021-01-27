The Elder Scrolls Online Reveals The New "Blackwood" Chapter

Bethesda Softworks revealed a new chapter is on the way for The Elder Scrolls Online as it takes on the name Blackwood. This will be the first chapter of what is going to be the Gates Of Oblivion story arc that was revealed back in December. As you can see from the trailer below, they're throwing you right into the thick of things as you go face-to-face with the four-armed Daedric Prince known as Mehrunes Dagon. While this is cool to see, it's a long teaser as the content won't even be released for several months as it will head to PC on June 1st and on consoles on June 8th. You can read more about it below along with more info about the upcoming DLC content for March, Flames Of Ambition.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood This year's massive story Chapter, tasking players with uncovering the schemes of the Daedric Prince Mehrunes Dagon 800 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. Blackwood packs more than 30 hours of new main storyline, tons of side quests, countless quality of life features, and, for the first time ever, introduces Companions who will adventure through Tamriel alongside the player. The new Chapter will take players from the walls of the Imperial City of Leyawiin, first featured in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, to the murky bogs of Shadowfen, and of course to the mysterious region of Blackwood where players will uncover the Daedric plot at its heart. The new Rockgrove Trial, Oblivion Portal World Events, unique Chapter-specific rewards and more will provide ESO players and newcomers alike with an amazing year of deadric destruction. March Dungeon DLC – Flames Of Ambition Kicking off ESO's 2021 is the Flames of Ambition Dungeon DLC pack coming March 8 for PC, Mac, and Stadia and March 16 for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Flames of Ambition opens the year-long Gates of Oblivion story with new dungeons that reveal the threat of Mehrunes Dagon and leads players directly to the Blackwood Chapter story in June. On top of new dungeons dropping in Q3 after the Blackwood Chapter release, the end-of-year story DLC sends players into the climax to the year-long adventure, tossing them straight into the heart of the infamous Deadlands, Mehrunes Dagon's personal realm of Oblivion. We will share more details on the Q3 dungeons and end-of-year story DLC, which promises new adventures and areas, in the future!