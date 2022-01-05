The Elder Scrolls Online Teases New Content For 2022

Bethesda Softworks is teasing new content coming to The Elder Scrolls Online with a brand new trailer and a livestream this month. The team revealed that they have a ton of content coming this year, and they're going to start revealing it on January 27th with a special Twitch stream that will give fans more insight into the latest adventures on the way. Here's the rundown of what's planned for later this month.

The Elder Scrolls Online 2022 Global Reveal will go live on Twitch on Thursday, January 27 at 3PM EST. During the show, we'll give you a first look at the upcoming Chapter and DLCs that make up this year's brand-new Elder Scrolls adventure. In 2022, we bring you new lands to explore, new threats to uncover, and new stories to experience, but if you can't wait until January 27, here's a short teaser trailer to set the tone for what kind of dangers lie ahead. Tune into the show any time starting at 3PM EST and you'll also receive the Barnacle-Back Coral Crab pet and an Ouroboros Crown Crate through Twitch Drops simply for watching. Don't forget to link your ESO and Twitch accounts prior to the Global Reveal going live so you're ready! Finally, stick around after the big show for the official Post Show, live from ZeniMax Headquarters, where the ESO Community Team will recap all the latest news and dive deeper into the first release of the year with a special guest from the ESO development team!

Along with this info they released a new trailer teasing what we will be seeing, as it looks like the adventure is headed to the high seas and beyond to take on a new threat in a castle next to the ocean. Enjoy the trailer as we wait to see what happens on the 27th.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Elder Scrolls Online: 2022 Cinematic Teaser (https://youtu.be/P2e8SCyb2mc)