The Enjenir Is Headed To Steam Early Access In Mid-December

Building complicated things never felt so enjoyable as The Enjenir will be released on Steam into Early Access this December.

Developed by civil engineer duo PeatyTurf, the game challenges players to engineer solutions in open-ended levels.

Experience unique gameplay with a gridless building system and ragdoll physics controls for character movement.

Unleash creativity in the infinite sandbox mode, building anything from castles to complex contraptions.

Indie game developer and publisher PeatyTurf has confirmed that The Enjenir will be released in Steam Early Access next month. The game will take real physics and throw them into a building scenario game in which you'll need to construct various items using your imagination and problem-solving skills to bring them to life. The game will give you an early build with multiple levels, but obviously, you won't have the full version just yet. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer as it will be released on December 18.

"Created by two civil engineers who are coworkers, The Enjenir will put your creativity and problem-solving to the test as you help guide a clumsy medieval engineer through a series of physics-based missions. Accurate physics plays a huge role in The Enjenir, as the game is 100% physics-driven. Not only does every structural building material simulate physics accurately, but the character – used for the 3D platforming elements is also controlled using physics! With the gridless building system, combined with the physics-controlled character, players can let their imagination run wild, solving each problem in an infinite number of ways! This physics-driven approach to the character and the building ensures no short supply of wacky and hilarious moments!"

All the Physics, All the Time: Put your problem-solving skills to the test with the game's 100% physics-based building system combined with the characters' ragdoll physics controls – offering for a truly unique gaming experience!

Put your problem-solving skills to the test with the game's 100% physics-based building system combined with the characters' ragdoll physics controls – offering for a truly unique gaming experience! Infinite Possibilities: Each mission can be solved in infinite ways, giving you a unique experience with each playthrough. There is no right or wrong way to create an engineering masterpiece… as long as it works!

Creative Sandbox: Let your imagination run wild in the dedicated infinite creative sandbox mode. Want to construct your castle, mechanically driven vehicle, or a giant trebuchet? Look no further!

