The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow Comes To The Switch This Month

Developer Cloak & Dagger Games and publisher Wadjet Eye Games have given The Excavation Of Hob's Barrow a proper release date for Switch. The team confirmed that the title will be released on January 25th, providing players with a mystery title shrouded in eerie happenings throughout a countryside area that needs everyone to leave. The game has already been out on PC since September, and while there have probably been a few updates since then, Nintendo Switch players will essentially be getting the same version. We got the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

"Antiquarian Thomasina Bateman is writing a book on the barrows of England, documenting the treasures she finds buried within. When an intriguing letter summons her to the small village of Bewlay, tucked away in the remote countryside, she sets off by train with her assistant a day behind. Upon her arrival, however, the mysterious man who summoned her is nowhere to be found. Her assistant never arrives. A stubborn landowner refuses access to the barrow, and the locals are wary of this woman who is traveling alone and (gasp!) wears trousers. The excavation of Hob's Barrow is off to a rocky start. And then Thomasina starts having strange dreams…

A dark, complex and evolving storyline featuring interwoven elements from real English folklore.

Traditional point and click adventure game puzzles and interactions, with an easy modern interface.

A cast of intriguing characters, from suspicious villagers to sickly vicars to lordly landowners, all with their own unique stories and motives.

A distinct folk horror tone and grounding.

Evocative pixel-art graphics, featuring cut-scenes and engaging animations.

A suitably atmospheric original soundtrack from The Machine. The Demon. – one half of the duo behind the award-winning "Football Game" soundtrack.

Fiends in the furrows, the smell of damp soil, and a cat or two.