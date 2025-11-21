Posted in: Games, Owlcat Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Expanse, The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn Releases New Developer Diary

Check out the latest video for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, as the new developer diary gives a better look at what space is made of

Article Summary Owlcat Games releases a new developer diary for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, offering insights into development.

Collaboration with former NASA astronaut Leroy Chiao ensures realistic space experiences and astronaut behavior.

Game blends authentic science details with fun gameplay, adjusting realism for mechanics like combat and movement.

Unique features include muffled sound in space, magnetic boots, and crew members craving spicy food.

Owlcat Games released a new video this week for The Expanse: Osiris Reborn, as the developers provide a look at what they did to bring this version of space into existence. The video showases several elements of the galaxy theyhave built based on the TV show and books, as they worked with former NASA astronaut and ISS commander Leroy Chiao to bring realism to the title. Enjoy the video aboveas we wait to find out the launch window.

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn

The Expanse: Osiris Reborn is based on the book series and TV show. The Expanse is famous for taking a "hard" approach to the science-fiction genre, incorporating real-world scientific theories and practices. In order to make life in space in-game as faithful to the original as possible, while at the same time creating a fun gaming experience, Owlcat collaborated with former NASA pilot and ISS commander Leroy Chiao, incorporating his experience on how he moved, breathed, and even ate in space. For example, astronauts tend to favor spicy food in order to regain some of the loss of sensation that comes from living on a space station for months or years at a time — this is reflected in-game with characters clearly having a craving for fiery food!

In the other hand, the team had to move away from a purely realistic depiction of life in space at some points, so the gameplay didn't suffer. Real astronauts use tethers when they leave the security of their ships and space stations; but since this would be cumbersome in a video game, magnetic boots were introduced as a compromise. The same approach applies to combat: firearm ballistics and recoil work differently in zero-G than on solid ground, and famously, there is (almost) no sound in space. However, since sound effects and weapon feedback are important elements of what makes combat in games feel good, the team had to find a compromise. Sound in game is muffled, but players can still get feedback in the form of vibrations, breathing, and radio sound.

