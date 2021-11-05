The Festival Of Lights Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The Festival of Lights event begins today in Pokémon GO. It brings with it the release of the Electric/Fairy-type Pokémon Dedenne as well as special events for India. The event will culminate with mysterious Team GO Rocket content that has yet to be fully revealed. Let's get into the full details.

Niantic posted the following details to their official Pokémon GO blog:

Festival of Lights From Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Sunday, November 14, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time unless otherwise noted.

This is a long one! We're getting a full ten days here, which is likely because of the mysterious Team GO Rocket content launching halfway through, which will form an event within this event.

The time has come for light to overcome the dark with the much-anticipated debut of Dedenne, the Antenna Pokémon. This Electric- and Fairy-type Pokémon, originally found in the Kalos region, will help illuminate your Pokédex as Electric-type Pokémon begin to appear more frequently in the wild. As Trainers may be familiar with, the Festival of Lights is a time to rediscover and strengthen bonds with all those around you.

The focus here is clearly friendship, and it is made clear by the event bonuses. These include:

Friendship leveling up will happen twice as fast

Gifts will provide increased rewards

Trainers will be able to open 45 Gifts per day

Other aspects of this event include:

New Pokémon: The Electric/Fairy-type Dedenne debuts in Pokémon GO.

The Electric/Fairy-type Dedenne debuts in Pokémon GO. Special Feature: Fireworks will be on display for the "first few days" of the event.

Fireworks will be on display for the "first few days" of the event. Research : A new page will be added to the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research.

: A new page will be added to the season-long Misunderstood Mischief Special Research. Wild spawns : Pikachu Magnemite Slugma Whismur Electrike Blitzle Cottonee Tynamo Fennekin Dedenne Darumaka Litwick

: 7KM Eggs: Alolan Geodude Chinchou Pichu Vulpix Magby Elekid Budew



Stay tuned for coverage on the event's raid rotation, which leads with Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion as the Tier Five bosses and Mega Manectric as the Mega Raid boss.

Regarding the upcoming Team GO Rocket content, the Pokémon GO blog announces:

When Light Comes Shadow… It seems the Festival of Lights event and Professor Willow's research into Hoopa might have caught Team GO Rocket's attention. Reports indicate that Team GO Rocket plans to strike on Tuesday, November 9, 2021. Stay tuned, Trainers… You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Team GO Rocket members will be appearing significantly more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.

More to Come…