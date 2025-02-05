Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Embark Studios, the finals

The Finals Announces New Valentine's Day Themed Event

Looking for love in an action-packed title? The Finals have revealed their Valentine's Day event, which has kicked off today

Article Summary Celebrate Valentine's with The Finals' Wheel of Love event, running until February 20.

Complete daily contracts to earn rewards, including the exclusive Arena Amorator Outfit.

Join the AMA on r/thefinals Reddit on February 19 for insights and questions.

Update 5.8.0 brings balance adjustments, bug fixes, and new store surprises.

Indie game developer and publisher Embark Studios has revealed a new Valentine's Day event coming to The Finals this week, as the Wheel of Love will get a spin. The event comes as part of the Mid-Season Update 5.8.0, which has been released today, giving players this new event running until February 20 with rewards and special cosmetics for this particular fake holiday. We have some of the notes from the team below, which you can read in full on Steam.

The Finals – Wheel of Love

Cupid's not the only one shooting arrows this season! Our Valentine's event is live, and the Wheel of Love is here to steal your heart (and maybe a few wins). Earn tickets by completing daily contracts, spin the wheel, and unlock up to 20 charming rewards. If you snag them all, you'll also win the final prize: the Arena Amorator Outfit! Not totally in love with your daily contract? Re-roll with VRs! This time around, when you land on a duplicate item, you'll receive a ticket part. Collect four parts to craft a new ticket for another spin! You'll also start off with a ticket to ensure everyone gets lucky this Valentine's Day!

Reddit AMA Incoming (Feb 19)!

Got burning questions about THE FINALS? Join Rob and the team for an AMA on r/thefinals, the fan-run Reddit on February 19. It's your chance to dive deep, get insights, and maybe even drop that meme you've been saving. Please come and join us for a few hours of questions!

Stun Gun Rework on the Horizon

We hear you loud and clear: the Stun Gun needs some love (the other kind, not the Valentine's kind). We're got some plans for this gadget and will give you more insight about the road ahead in Update 5.10.0

Patch Highlights

Alongside the fun, we're rolling out a hefty batch of balance changes, weapon tweaks, and bug fixes. From adjustments to the Lockbolt Launcher and Cashout mechanics to performance boosts and UI improvements, there's something for everyone. Dive into the full notes to see how your favorite gear and strategies might shift. Finally, check out this week's store update full of sweet surprises to heartfelt treasures!

