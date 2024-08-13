Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Neople, The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan Releases First Gameplay Video

Nexon released nearly fifteen minutes of gameplay footage from their latest game, The First Berserker: Khazan, along with some lore

The game follows Khazan, a fallen hero seeking revenge and redemption in a harsh, relentless world.

Survive imperial forces, recall forgotten battle skills, and reclaim your stolen glory in this hardcore ARPG.

Set for a 2025 release on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, this game promises a gripping storyline and dynamic combat.

Developer Neople and publisher Nexon dropped a brand new video for their upcoming game, The First Berserker: Khazan, as we see a lot of what they have planned for the title. In case you haven't seen it yet, this is a hardcore action RPG in which they mix frantic hack-and-slash fighting with heart-pounding action. The video that they released is the first fifteen minutes of gameplay, which gives you a pretty good idea about what's happening with your main protagonist, some of the game's lore, and a chunk of the gameplay they have planned, as this title doesn't hold back. Enjoy the entire video above, as the game will be released sometime in 2025 for PC via Steam, as well as PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The First Berserker: Khazan

The First Berserker: Khazan is a hardcore action role-playing game. The player will become Khazan, the great general of the Pell Los Empire, who overcame death. He sets out to reveal the incidents that led to his downfall and seek vengeance from his enemies. Khazan and Ozma, the heroes who saved the Pell Los Empire from Hismar, the Berserk Dragon, and the Dragon Legion. However, General Khazan, falsely accused of treason, becomes a wretched outcast as he is condemned to exile beyond the empire through brutal torture.

You Must Prevail: Survive the relentless pursuit of imperial forces, navigate conspiracies aimed at killing Khazan, and overcome the harsh environments you encounter.

Survive the relentless pursuit of imperial forces, navigate conspiracies aimed at killing Khazan, and overcome the harsh environments you encounter. You Must Remember: You were once a hero in the history of Arad, a once-in-a-lifetime figure. Recall the forgotten skills of battle learned through brutal torture and slay the enemies who defame and stand against you.

You were once a hero in the history of Arad, a once-in-a-lifetime figure. Recall the forgotten skills of battle learned through brutal torture and slay the enemies who defame and stand against you. You Must Reclaim: Find all potential enemies, reclaim everything that was taken from you, seek revenge, and regain the honor and glory that rightfully belong to you.

