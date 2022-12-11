The First Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Era Cards Are Here

It's time for a new era. Pokémon TCG Japan will release two sets on January 20, 2023 that will kick off Generation Nine and bring Pokémon and Trainers to the Pokémon TCG. These two sister sets are Scarlet ex and Violet ex. These sets and as well as three 60-card Starter Set ex decks will be the basis of the English-language set Scarlet & Violet base coming out internationally March 31, 2023. News hit when it was revealed that the English-language version of the sets will now more closely mirror Japanese sets, using silver borders and set codes instead of set symbols. This set also sees the return of the original lowcase ex card type as well as the debut of the Terastal ex card type that will replace Vs and VMAX as Ultra Rares. We have not yet seen how the Full Arts and Secret Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era will appear. Today, let's take a look at the pack art and the first few cards from this set.

The first reveals include:

Arcanine ex Terastal with art by 5ban Graphics showing Arcanine in its Terastallize form, showcasing the new Terastal phenomenon from Paldea. In this form, Arcanine's Terastal state matches its normal typing, but there will likely be Terastallized Pokémon whose types are changed in future sets.

Miraidon ex by 5ban Graphics

Mimikyu ex from the Starter Set ex decks by PLANETA Yamashita

Sprigatito from the Starter Set ex decks by Saya Tsuruta

Fuecoco from the Starter Set ex decks by Akira Komayama

Quaxly from the Starter Set ex decks by Mizue

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage. You can stay tuned for previews of VSTAR Universe cards as well as updates on everything Pokémon TCG right here at Bleeding Cool.