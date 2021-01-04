The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Rebel Clash Part 1

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary, begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight Rebel Clash, the second expansion of the Sword & Shield era, which was released in English on May 1st, 2020. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines.

First, don't miss our breakdown of the Galarian starter's VMAX cards, as well as our three-part spotlight on the Pokémon V cards of Rebel Clash. You can all of that right here. Now, let's dive into these rare pulls.

Rillaboom V: The pose! Has Rillboom been working on a 90's-style hip-hop album? It looks as if he's daring someone to go bar-for-bar with him or, but personally, I wouldn't because this is just a gorgeous Full Art card. Or maybe he's just given an amazing stand-up comedy performance and he has dropped the mic. This card bursts with character.

Eldegoss V: My personal favorite of the Rebel Clash Full Art Pokémon Vs, Eldegoss looks like the embodiment of a childhood summer here. Also, those who love this card will have a chance to get potentially an even cooler version of it soon. In February when the new Shining Fates set launches, one of the key products is a Shiny Eldegoss tin, which uses this artwork but updated with Eldegoss's Shiny color palette as the promo card.

Ninetails V: This full art Ninetails looks like flames trapped inside of the card due to the way it gleams. Don't flinch if you pull this card — it won't burn you, but it'll certainly add fire to your collection.

Cinderace V: Cinderace's Rebel Clash cards are a bit underwhelming in general in Rebel Clash, but the texture goes a long way to enrich this somewhat awkwardly posed Pokémon.

Milotic V: Milotic, the surprisingly graceful evolution of Feebas, showcases its amazing transformation from leprosy fish to ocean goddess in this beautiful, gleaming card.

Next up, our spotlight on the Full Art Pokémon cards of the Rebel Clash expansion continues.