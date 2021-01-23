The Full Art Pokémon Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield Part 1

As 2021, the year that will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary begins, we're looking back at recent expansions that revitalized the Pokémon TCG craze. Now, we will spotlight the Sword & Shield base set that was released on February 7th, 2020. This is the set that first introduced Generation Eight species from the Galar region into the Pokémon TCG. Let's take a look at the stunning Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which are quite rare pulls. These textured cards feature different artwork than the standard V, replacing the dark line art style with holographic lines.

Dhelmise V: The Full Art cards of the Sword & Shield era are some of the most beautiful cards currently available in booster packs… but it must be said that they took a little time to get right. Currently, looking at the Full Arts in Vivid Voltage, the first set's offerings can't compare. However, this sort of psychedelic underwater depiction of Dhelmise is quite cool.

Torkoal V: With a definite poop-face and a background that looks like something we'd see on an edgy kid's desktop in 2003, this is a card only a collector could love. Personally, I'm a collector and I do just about love it, but yikes, Pokémon TCG. What a way to start one of the best lines of cards currently coming out.

Lapras V: While the background is no better, this is a classic depiction of Lapras and the colors do look quite nice in person, as they're enhanced by the texture of the card.

Morpeko V: Easily the best of this first round in this adorable Morpeko card that captures this new fan-favorite in a good moment. From this point on, after a few rough offerings, things begin looking up in a major way for the Full Arts of the Sword & Shield era.

Next up, our spotlight on the Full Art Pokémon cards of the Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield expansion continues.