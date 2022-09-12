Fall Guys Announces Season 2: Satellite Scramble

Epic Games has announced the next major update for Fall Guys as they will be bringing Season 2: Satellite Scramble to the game on September 15th. As you'll see from the trailer and info below, you'll be heading into a whole new set of maps and challenges with a space theme, which will bring about new mechanics and obstacles to deal with. Like trying to win the game with little to no gravity. Have fun with that one. We have some of the details below, but you can read the full blog at the link above as this all goes live on Thursday.

Our new season sees the residents of the Blunderdome leaving the relative safety of their planet for the first time, with their hearts hungry for adventure. Go galactic and explore orbiting obstacles, cosmic courses, and all the enigmas space has to offer. New frontiers also means stellar new Costumes and plenty of new Challenges for our stumbling stars. Keen beans will also find new space-themed variations of our previous Rounds across Solos, Duos and Squads. Sounds pretty neat right? You folks are going to rocket! (aka rock it!).

So. You've got your space suit on. You're prepared for zero-G. You're dreaming of competing in the stars. To get there, you'll need to get stuck into our launch event, Satellite Explorers, packing all new Rounds from Season 2 in a once-in-the-galaxy launch. Your first mission? Save the Fall Guys satellite. By repairing, rebuilding and redesigning this damaged hunk-a-junk in our latest astronomical arenas, you can be a part of creating the most dazzling elysium in the solar system—one for all beans to orbit within! Your rewards? We thought you'd never ask…

Space Bean Nickname – 200 Points

200 Kudos – 300 Points

Satellite Explorer Nameplate – 500 Points

Space Icons Pattern – 800 Points

Satellite Backpack – 1000 Points

It's not a new Fall Guys season without new levels. Jump through the space time level continuum with us and take a sneak peek at each of them! Tiptoe Finale sees up to four squads, well, tip-toeing their way to victory. You've got to be real careful with this one—coz one wrong step could send you tumbling into the cosmos. First to reach the Crown at the arena's middle, wins. Take a leap of faith and walk the invisible paths to the end of the race! In Starchart, you have to bump the buttons to reveal the way—but can you read the signals in the stars? On or off? Pixel Painters has you hopping on tiles to spell out the correct patterns. You'll need more than a basic horoscope understanding to get the best of this one! Get ready to travel down the Cosmic Highway. In this Round, players hop across rows of moving platforms. Get your space hopping one inch wrong and you'll be saying a big hello to the void.