The Pokémon V Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Vivid Voltage

The Vivid Voltage expansion has stormed the Pokémon Trading Card Game community, adding a collection of beautiful new cards that collectors are eager to pull. Let's take a look at the stunning Pokémon V cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion.

Orbeetle V: This Bug/Psychic-type Pokémon introduced in Generation Eight is getting major attention in this set. Seen by most as one of the most common Vs to pull in Vivid Voltage, this is still a terrific card.

Zarude V: This green and black card spotlight's Zarude, the new Mythical Pokémon that will debut in Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle. Could the movie increase the worth of this card?

Talonflame V: Perhaps the most action-packed V of the set, Talonflame's epic, red Pokémon V card shows this Fire/Flying-type Pokémon attacking.

Galarian Darmanitan V: A gorgeous, cool, blue card, Galarian Darmanitan is shown at his most Santa-esque here. You can almost feel the chill coming off of this one.

Pikachu V: There is major hype right now for the Pikachu VMAX, the card known as "Chonkachu," but the standard Pikachu V is also a highly coveted card. It seems to be the most desired of the Pokémon Vs that Vivid Voltage has to offer.

Ampharos V: On a persona note, this is one I'm still hoping to pull. Ampharos sees the Johto region get some much-deserved love with this crackling V card.

Coalossal V: Another Generation Eight species, Coalossal looks like a force to be reckoned with in this awesome black and burning red V.

Drapion V: This underrated Poison/Dark-type Pokémon lets its Dark-typing show in this card which captures an unusual and fighting Dutch angle.

Steelix V: Featuring the highest HP of the Vivid Voltage Pokémon V cards, Steelix looks furious in this 3D style artwork.

Aegislash V: Another of the more common pulls, this gorgeous Aegislash V is painted with beautiful sunset colors.

Togekiss V: Finally, the Togekiss V shows the Fairy-type Pokémon (R.I.P. Fairy-types in the Pokémon TCG, though, unfortunately enough) taking high-speed flight and enjoying it.