The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 1

Interest in the Pokémon TCG is soaring right now, and it is leading to products new and old being cleared off shelves as soon as they arrive. While many are looking to invest in these cards for financial reasons, the core of the hobby is, has been, and will always be about the Pokémon themselves and the artwork. Let's take a look back at one of the best Pokémon TCG sets of all time: Cosmic Eclipse. Cosmic Eclipse, which was released on November 1st, 2019, closed out the Sun & Moon era as the final pre-Galar set. It featured some of the most beautiful cards of all time, including Secret Rare Character Cards featuring Pokémon with their trainers, which could be pulled in place of the reverse holo. Let's take a look at the stunning Full Art Trainer Supporter cards featured in this Pokémon TCG expansion, which include some of the most coveted cards in the set.

Cynthia & Caitlin Tag Team: It's not only the Pokémon joining forces for Tag Team cards in Cosmic Eclipse but the trainers as well. Cynthia is the Champion of the Pokémon League in Sinnoh, while Caitlin is a member of the Unova Elite Four as a Psychic-type trainer. These two are fan favorites but Cynthia, who is known for her signature Pokémon Garchomp, is one of the most beloved characters in the franchise.

Guzma & Hala Tag Team: Guzma is the Bug-type trainer who leads Team Skull, the gang of villains in Alola. Hala is a member of the Elite Four as a Fighting-type trainer and is the father of Hau, another popular character. In the anime, Hala was once Guzma's mentor.

Lillie's Full Force: Lillie is a companion and ally in the Sun & Moon games, as well as a beloved anime character. Lillie cards are absolutely soaring in value right now, along with most Full Art Trainer Supporters showcasing female trainers, but Lillie, in particular, is the focus of much of the current craze. As of this writing, this card is the third overall most valuable in Cosmic Eclipse as of this writing, behind only the Rainbow Rare Charizard & Braixen GX and the Rosa Full Art Trainer Supporter, but just by a few dollars in the case of the latter.

