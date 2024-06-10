Posted in: Events, Games, Summer Game Fest, Video Games | Tagged: PC Gaming Show
The Full List Of Everything Revealed At The 2024 PC Gaming Show
While we were busy attending Summer Game Fest, PC Gamer held their 10th annual PC Gaming Show with two hours worth of reveals.
Article Summary
- PC Gamer celebrated their 10th annual PC Gaming Show with a two-hour showcase.
- Over 60 games were revealed or updated, including world premieres and demos.
- Highlights included Among The Wild, Starbirds, Streets of Rogue 2, and Mars Tactics.
- Comprehensive list and stream available for all the latest PC gaming updates.
Yesterday, PC Gamer held their annual PC Gaming Show, as they celebrated ten years of livestreaming two hours' worth of trailers on a Sunday afternoon. Much like all of the other livestreams taking place over the weekend, the show highlighted multiple games that either were making a world premiere, were giving out new information before getting released sometime in the next calendar year, or they were just giving a quick update on what's coming from their title. Normally, we would sit down and write up everything that was revealed. However, we're at Summer Game Fest: Play Days as we speak. And to be blunt, we're not writing up 60+ games while also trying to go do demos, which we'll be talking about later this week. So here's the stream to watch and every game that was revealed or talked about below.
Among The Wild
Starbirds
Lorn Vale
Ale Abbey
Streets of Rogue 2
Wander Stars
Southfield
Steel Seed
Fallen Aces
Stormgate
Mars Tactics
Toads of the Bayou
Sumerian Six
All Systems Dance
Fumes
Sulfur
Phantom Line
Killing Floor 3
Copa City
Tempopo
Last Moon
I Am Your Beast
Cataclismo
Level Zero: Extraction
Battle Aces
Citizen Sleeper 2
Demonschool
Unrailed 2
Space Station 14
Unbeatable
Odinfall
Core Keeper
No More Room In Hell 2
Striden
Drug Dealer Sim 2
The Deadly Path
Deathsprint 66
Crescent County
Forgotten Seas
Moon Mystery
G.I Joe: Wrath of the Cobra
Everholm
Shell Runner
Renaissance: Kingdom Wars
Debtors' Club
The Land of the Magnates
Cat Quest 3
The Crush House
Go-Go Town
Star Trucker
Escape From Tarkov
Splodey
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
'83
Mullet Madjack
Generation Exile
Reka
Blue Prince
Lok Digital
Tactical Breach Wizards
Aloft
Screenbound
Hotel Galactic
Still Wakes The Deep
Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days
Streets of Fortuna
Grit and Valor – 1949
Rise of the Golden Idol
Every Day We Fight
Tales of Seikyu
Island of Winds
Airframe Ultra
Stormforge
Windblown
Worship
Gunboat God