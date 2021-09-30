The Game Awards 2021 Sets Return Date For In-Person Ceremony

The Game Awards announced today that they will be making a return in 2021 to an in-person event at the Microsoft Theater this December. The event will be returning on December 9th, hosted by creator and executive producer Geoff Keighley, as they will honor the best titles of the year in front of a live audience, along with performances and major game announcements throughout the show. It wasn't made clear, however, if they will be practicing social distancing throughout the event with selective seating, or if they intend to pack the house with guidelines before entry to make sure everyone is vaccinated. For those not attending in person, the show will once again be livestreamed in 4K UHD across the globe on more than 40 global video, social, and gaming platforms.

"We are very excited to return to the Microsoft Theater for a special night to celebrate the past, present and future of video games," said Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of The Game Awards. "Our goal is to bring the entire community together to celebrate the most powerful form of entertainment in the world, and recognize emerging voices that represent the future of the medium." The Game Awards 2021 will bring together the biggest names in gaming and popular culture for a spectacular celebration of video game culture with awards, first-look world premieres and new game announcements, plus musical performances, including The Game Awards Orchestra live on stage at Microsoft Theater, conducted by Lorne Balfe. Additional details on health and safety protocols for the invite-only, in-person event at Microsoft Theater will be shared in the coming weeks. Once again, The Game Awards will deliver an immersive digital experience for fans around the world, including free playable game content and interactive extensions on leading streaming platforms, including full support for co-streaming.