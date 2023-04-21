The Game Awards Announces Hollywood Bowl Concert Lineup The Game Awards have officially revealed the lineup of games you'll hear music from at their 10-Year Concert happening at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Game Awards have officially revealed the complete lineup of performers for their 10-Year Concert happening at the Hollywood Bowl this June. The one-night-only event will take place on June 25th, featuring full orchestral performances from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, led by Grammy-winning and BAFTA-and Emmy-nominated composer Lorne Balfe. The selection of scores, which we have for you below, will be played alongside an immersive experience showcasing each game, along with special musical guests they have not yet revealed. We got more info and quotes below, as tickets are now currently on sale.

Arcane (Riot Games/Netflix)

Diablo (Blizzard Entertainment)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware Inc./Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.)

Final Fantasy XVI (Square Enix)

God Of War (Santa Monica Studio/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Hades (Supergiant Games)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/Warner Bros. Games)

League Of Legends (Riot Games)

Marvel's Spider-Man (Insomniac Games/Marvel/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks)

Star Wars Jedi (Respawn/Electronic Arts/Lucasfilm Games)

The Last Of Us (Naughty Dog/Sony Interactive Entertainment)

"Over the past decade, The Game Awards' orchestral performances have become a fan-favorite part of each year's program, and we're so excited to bring that experience to life, in-person, at the Hollywood Bowl with the LA Phil to commemorate our 10th Game Awards show, which will take place this December," said Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards. "This concert is truly a love letter to the games, creators and fans who have made The Game Awards possible for the past decade, and we can't wait to celebrate the music that has captivated our hearts and continues to push the artform forward."

"It has been an incredible honor to compose The Game Awards theme and lead The Game Awards Orchestra, celebrating the music that has shaped the medium and deepened our connections to games," said Composer Lorne Balfe. I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to conduct the world-renowned Hollywood Bowl Orchestra to celebrate The Game Awards and all that it represents. We hope to make this a night to remember for years to come for video game fans."

"The LA Phil is pleased to partner with The Game Awards to celebrate the phenomenal music used in popular video games and present a distinct live concert experience," said Renae Williams Niles, Chief Content and Engagement Officer for the LA Phil. "Music and video games work closely together, with many of today's games featuring fully scored compositions from talented composers. It will be exhilarating for gamers and non-gamers alike to experience the excitement of this music performed with a live orchestra in a completely new and unique environment, celebrating the entire video gaming industry."