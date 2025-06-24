The Gayming Awards 2025 Reveals Hosts & Rising Star Class of 2025

Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gayming Awards, Gayming Magazine, The Gayming Awards, World of Wonder

Organizers for The Gayming Awards 2025 have confirmed the hosts for this year's ceremony, happening in a few weeks, as well as several recipients of their LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of 2025. The show will be hosted by DEERE, Milady Confetti, and Morgan McMichaels, along with game designer Rebecca Heineman, who will receive the Gayming Icon Award. We have more details from the team below, including the word on the show's official theme song, as it will broadcast exclusively worldwide on World of Wonder's WOW Presents Plus on July 8, 2025.

The Gayming Awards 2025 Hosts

Returning for a second year, the Gayming Awards are proud to welcome back a dynamic hosting duo who embody the vibrant intersection of queer culture and gaming. Award-winning drag queen and celebrated content creator DEERE brings her signature charisma, uniqueness, and gaming savvy to the stage once again, promising a show full of flair, fun, and fabulousness. She is joined by the versatile and ever-engaging Milady Confetti — a beloved content creator, insightful podcaster, and talented writer known for her wit, warmth, and advocacy for inclusivity in games and geek culture.

Joining the powerhouse presenting duo, is star of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 2 and RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 3, Morgan McMichaels. Morgan is an avid gamer who brings her love of games along with her ability to read the house down to join the Gayming Awards for a fun reading segment which will help everyone develop new and shady ways to read fellow gamers in chat. Tune in to see what she has to say… the games library WILL be open!

Gayming Icon Award & LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of 2025

At the Gayming Awards 2025, the prestigious Gayming Icon Award will be presented to Rebecca Heineman. Rebecca first made headlines in 1980 when she became the first-ever national video game champion by winning the Space Invaders tournament held by Atari. As a self-taught programmer and designer, Rebecca helped port and develop some of the most iconic games of the '80s and '90s. Her fingerprints are on classics like The Bard's Tale, Wasteland, and Wolfenstein 3D. As an out and proud trans woman in the games industry, she's been a trailblazer. Not just behind the scenes, but on the front lines creating some of the most beloved franchises in videogame history. Her advocacy for LGBTQ+ inclusion, accessibility, and diversity in tech has inspired countless developers and players. The LGBTQ+ Streamer Rising Star Class of 2025 celebrates up-and-coming queer content creators who are making their mark in the streaming world. This year, the Class includes Twitch streamers BoyeFran, Bvssykatdoll, Mynxie666, and WillJinkies. They will benefit from a major prize package from sponsor Elgato, as well as other prizes.

The 2025 Theme Song

Finally, every good show needs its own theme tune and this year for the Gayming Awards, they have that too with Stay Close to Me (Ozkar Wylde Remix) by Bentley Jones. Bentley Jones is not just a queer icon, he's a British producer and recording artist who has produced for many artists around the world including Rihanna, Whitney Houston, and Nicki Minaj. They've also written songs for games including Tekken, Titan Wars and Sonic the Hedgehog. Stay Close to Me (Ozkar Wylde Remix) the official theme of Gayming Awards 2025 is available to download now on all streaming platforms.

