The Gayming Awards Reveals Their Official 2022 Nominees

Organizers behind The Gayming Awards revealed their list of nominees for the 2022 ceremony, happening this April broadcast live on Twitch. The team took to the livestreaming platform yesterday to reveal the full list, which we have for you below, along with all of the sponsors for each and every single award. If you'd like to vote on the winners, you can do so by finding out details at the link to their website above.

The Gayming Awards Game of the Year – Sponsored by PlayStation

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Life is Strange True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle

Gayming Magazine Readers' Award – Sponsored by EA (This award celebrates Gayming Magazine readers' favourite game of 2021)

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo

Resident Evil Village – Capcom

Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury

Shin Megami Tensei V – SEGA

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – Capcom

Industry Diversity Award – Sponsored by Hangar 13 & 2K Games (This award celebrates an organisation or person who has done a significant amount of work in promoting, developing and championing diversity in the global games industry)

I Need Diverse Games

London Gaymers

Ukie's #RaiseTheGame pledge

Women in Games International

Authentic Representation Award – Sponsored by Marvelous Europe (This award recognises the best example of authentic LGBTQ representation in a game.)

Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games

Life is Strange: True Colours – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle

Unsighted – Studio Pixel Punk

Best LGBTQ Character Award – Sponsored by Rocksteady (This award recognises the best LGBTQ character [playable or significant NPC] in a game.)

Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Helmut Fullbear & Bob Zanotto, Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios\

Steph Gingrich, Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix

Meredith Weiss, Lake – Gamious/Whitethorn Digital

Best LGBTQ Indie Game Award – Sponsored by Xbox (This award acknowledges the best indie game made by an independent developer which is focussed on telling an LGBTQ story, or heavily features an LGBTQ element)

A Year Of Spring – NPCKC

Boyfriend Dungeon -Kitfox

Lake – Gamious/Whitethorn Digital

Sword of the Necromancer – Grimorio of Games

Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle

When The Night Comes – Lunaris Games

LGBTQ Streamer of the Year Award – Sponsored by Twitch (This award is for the most popular LGBTQ streamer, as chosen by the watching public)

Aimsey

BlizzB3ar

CriticalBard

Eevoh

Eret

Nihachu

ReadySetBen

RekItRaven

Sammy M Jay

Shaaba and Jamie

Shawn

Toph

LGBTQ Streamer Rising Star Award – Sponsored by Twitch (This award is to celebrate the success of a rising star of LGBTQ streaming)

ItsMeHollyy

Cruuuunchy

CoderGirlChan

LuciaEverblack

Luke_Boogie

Trish Olson

Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment – Sponsored by Square Enix London Mobile (This award recognises the best LGBTQ moment in a comic book in 2021_

DC Pride #1 – DC Comics

Killer Queens – David Booher / Dark Horse Comics

The Pride Omnibus – ComiXology/Dark Horse Comics

X-Factor #10 – Leah Williams / Marvel

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Award (This award recognises the best tabletop game with LGBTQ themes)

Adventuring With Pride: Queer We Go Again – Jack Dixon

The House Doesn't Always Win – Michael 'Wheels' Whelan

Thirsty Sword Lesbians – Evil Hat Productions

Wanderhome – Possum Creek Games

Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports (This award recognises the contribution of a person or organisation who has done a significant amount of work in promoting, developing and championing diversity in esports)