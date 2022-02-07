The Gayming Awards Reveals Their Official 2022 Nominees
Organizers behind The Gayming Awards revealed their list of nominees for the 2022 ceremony, happening this April broadcast live on Twitch. The team took to the livestreaming platform yesterday to reveal the full list, which we have for you below, along with all of the sponsors for each and every single award. If you'd like to vote on the winners, you can do so by finding out details at the link to their website above.
The Gayming Awards Game of the Year – Sponsored by PlayStation
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Life is Strange True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle
Gayming Magazine Readers' Award – Sponsored by EA (This award celebrates Gayming Magazine readers' favourite game of 2021)
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Forza Horizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios
- Metroid Dread – MercurySteam/Nintendo
- Resident Evil Village – Capcom
- Sable – Shedworks/Raw Fury
- Shin Megami Tensei V – SEGA
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania – Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/SEGA
- The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – Capcom
Industry Diversity Award – Sponsored by Hangar 13 & 2K Games (This award celebrates an organisation or person who has done a significant amount of work in promoting, developing and championing diversity in the global games industry)
- I Need Diverse Games
- London Gaymers
- Ukie's #RaiseTheGame pledge
- Women in Games International
Authentic Representation Award – Sponsored by Marvelous Europe (This award recognises the best example of authentic LGBTQ representation in a game.)
- Boyfriend Dungeon – Kitfox Games
- Life is Strange: True Colours – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle
- Unsighted – Studio Pixel Punk
Best LGBTQ Character Award – Sponsored by Rocksteady (This award recognises the best LGBTQ character [playable or significant NPC] in a game.)
- Alex Chen, Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Helmut Fullbear & Bob Zanotto, Psychonauts 2 – Double Fine/Xbox Game Studios\
- Steph Gingrich, Life is Strange: True Colors – Deck Nine/Square Enix
- Meredith Weiss, Lake – Gamious/Whitethorn Digital
Best LGBTQ Indie Game Award – Sponsored by Xbox (This award acknowledges the best indie game made by an independent developer which is focussed on telling an LGBTQ story, or heavily features an LGBTQ element)
- A Year Of Spring – NPCKC
- Boyfriend Dungeon -Kitfox
- Lake – Gamious/Whitethorn Digital
- Sword of the Necromancer – Grimorio of Games
- Unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle
- When The Night Comes – Lunaris Games
LGBTQ Streamer of the Year Award – Sponsored by Twitch (This award is for the most popular LGBTQ streamer, as chosen by the watching public)
- Aimsey
- BlizzB3ar
- CriticalBard
- Eevoh
- Eret
- Nihachu
- ReadySetBen
- RekItRaven
- Sammy M Jay
- Shaaba and Jamie
- Shawn
- Toph
LGBTQ Streamer Rising Star Award – Sponsored by Twitch (This award is to celebrate the success of a rising star of LGBTQ streaming)
- ItsMeHollyy
- Cruuuunchy
- CoderGirlChan
- LuciaEverblack
- Luke_Boogie
- Trish Olson
Best LGBTQ Comic Book Moment – Sponsored by Square Enix London Mobile (This award recognises the best LGBTQ moment in a comic book in 2021_
- DC Pride #1 – DC Comics
- Killer Queens – David Booher / Dark Horse Comics
- The Pride Omnibus – ComiXology/Dark Horse Comics
- X-Factor #10 – Leah Williams / Marvel
LGBTQ Tabletop Game Award (This award recognises the best tabletop game with LGBTQ themes)
- Adventuring With Pride: Queer We Go Again – Jack Dixon
- The House Doesn't Always Win – Michael 'Wheels' Whelan
- Thirsty Sword Lesbians – Evil Hat Productions
- Wanderhome – Possum Creek Games
Best LGBTQ Contribution to Esports (This award recognises the contribution of a person or organisation who has done a significant amount of work in promoting, developing and championing diversity in esports)
- Amanda Stevens
- Cloud9 White Valorant Team
- Chicago Metropolitan Sports Association [CMSA]
- Emi "CaptainFluke" Donaldson