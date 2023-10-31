Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, Halloween 2023, pokemon

The Halloween 2023 Event Finishes Early In Pokémon GO

The Halloween 2023 event finishes early in Pokémon GO, so key into these details if you hope to maximize your spooky gameplay.

Article Summary The Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 event announces an early end at 8 p.m., limiting evening gameplay.

Part Two of the event introduces new Pokémon costumes and opportunities to encounter Shiny forms of various Pokémon.

The Team GO Rocket Takeover includes the debut of Shadow Regigigas and the first ever Shiny Shadow Lugia.

The event offers substantial bonuses, including additional Candy for specific catches and increased Rocket appearances.

Today is the final day to take advantage of the dual Halloween 2023 Part Two and Team GO Rocket Takeover events happening simultaneously in Pokémon GO. Unfortunately, Niantic's dedication to getting events in line and ending them all at the same time of day has put a serious damper on this year's Halloween festivities. The Halloween event ends essentially just as Halloween night begins, at the early hours of 8 p.m. Hardly the haunting hour. Be sure to celebrate your Pokémon GO Halloween during the day if you hope to get any last spooky catches.

Here's what's happening for the Halloween Event Part Two in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Costumed Pokémon: Pikachu and Gengar will both wear "Tricks & Treats" costumes, pictured above. They are both festive and themed around harvest food items.

Pikachu and Gengar will both wear "Tricks & Treats" costumes, pictured above. They are both festive and themed around harvest food items. Shiny release: Zorua can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time.

Zorua can be encountered in its Shiny form for the first time. Wild Spawns: Zorua (can be Shiny), Murkrow (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), Yamask (can be Shiny), Fennekin (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Noibat (can be Shiny), Tricks & Treats Pikachu (can be Shiny), and, as a rare spawn, Tricks & Treats Gengar (can be Shiny). Returning Costumed Pokémon in the wild include: Spooky Festival Vulpix (can be Shiny), Spooky Festival Pumpkaboo (can be Shiny), and Halloween Mischief Puplup (can be Shiny).

Zorua (can be Shiny), Murkrow (can be Shiny), Misdreavus (can be Shiny), Sableye (can be Shiny), Drifloon (can be Shiny), Yamask (can be Shiny), Fennekin (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Noibat (can be Shiny), Tricks & Treats Pikachu (can be Shiny), and, as a rare spawn, Tricks & Treats Gengar (can be Shiny). Timed Research : New Timed Research will offer encounters with Zorua, Phantump, and some of the featured Costumed Pokémon from the event. The Greavard Timed Research that began with the Halloween Event 2023 Part One continues. The Spiritomb Timed Research that began with the Halloween Event 2023 Part One continues.

: Event bonus: Additional Candy for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Additional Candy XL for successfully catching Pokémon with Nice Throws, Great Throws, and Excellent Throws. Costumed Pokémon have a chance to give additional Candy when caught. On October 31, costumed Pokémon will have a chance to give Rare Candy or Rare Candy XL when caught. PokéStop Showcases with Drifloon and Phantump A remix of Lavender Town music will play through Halloween. It can also be heard here.

Field Research : The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Mismagius, and Greavard.

: The following Pokémon will appear as Field Research encounters: Galarian Yamask (can be Shiny), Phantump (can be Shiny), Mismagius, and Greavard. Raids: Tier One: Misdreavus, Gastly, Phantump (can all be Shiny) Tier Three: Tricks & Treats Gengar (can be Shiny) Tier Five: Darkrai (can be Shiny) Mega Raids: Mega Banette (can be Shiny)



Here's what's happening for the Halloween-themed Team GO Rocket Takeover in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Thursday, October 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time Shadow Legendary Pokémon debut: Shadow Regigigas will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time. To encounter Shadow Regigigas, you must complete the new Team GO Rocket Special Research and obtain a Super Rocket Radar. Using the Super Rocket Radar, you will be able to battle Giovanni, defeat him, and catch his Regigigas. You must claim this Research before the end of Adventures Abound on December 1st in order to face Giovanni's Shadow Regigigas.

Shadow Regigigas will be available in Pokémon GO for the first time. To encounter Shadow Regigigas, you must complete the new Team GO Rocket Special Research and obtain a Super Rocket Radar. Using the Super Rocket Radar, you will be able to battle Giovanni, defeat him, and catch his Regigigas. You must claim this Research before the end of Adventures Abound on December 1st in order to face Giovanni's Shadow Regigigas. Shiny Shadow Legendary Pokémon debut: Shadow Lugia returns to Pokémon GO through Tier Five Shadow Raids, which means it can be Shiny in the game for the first time. This makes Lugia the fifth Shiny-capable Legendary Shadow Pokémon after Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres.

Shadow Lugia returns to Pokémon GO through Tier Five Shadow Raids, which means it can be Shiny in the game for the first time. This makes Lugia the fifth Shiny-capable Legendary Shadow Pokémon after Mewtwo, Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres. Shadow Pokémon debut: New Shadow Pokémon include Shadow Gastly, Shadow Rhyhorn, Shadow Barboach, Shadow Cranidos, Shadow Shieldon, Shadow Drilbur, and Shadow Litwick. This is one of the most meta-shaking Shadow releases ever, as many of these Pokémon top the charts when evolved. Shadow Rhyperior, Shadow Gengar, Shadow Rampardos, Shadow Excadrill, and Shadow Chandelure will all be worth maxing out.

New Shadow Pokémon include Shadow Gastly, Shadow Rhyhorn, Shadow Barboach, Shadow Cranidos, Shadow Shieldon, Shadow Drilbur, and Shadow Litwick. This is one of the most meta-shaking Shadow releases ever, as many of these Pokémon top the charts when evolved. Shadow Rhyperior, Shadow Gengar, Shadow Rampardos, Shadow Excadrill, and Shadow Chandelure will all be worth maxing out. Shadow Raids: Tier One Shadow Raids: Shadow Grimer (can be Shiny), Shadow Gastly, Shadow Misdreavus, Shadow Litwick Tier Three Shadow Raids: Shadow Nidorino, Shadow Nidoran, Shadow Golbat Tier Five Shadow Raids: Shadow Lugia (can be Shiny)

Event bonus: Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons. Trainers level 31 and above will receive additional Candy XL for hatching Eggs. You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.

Field Research: You can earn a Mysterious Component to build Rocket Radars throughout the event.

You can earn a Mysterious Component to build Rocket Radars throughout the event. 12KM Strange Eggs: Larvitar (can be Shiny), Sandile, Salandit, Pawniard (can be Shiny), Vullaby (can be Shiny), Deino (can be Shiny), and Pancham (can be Shiny).

