Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In April 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in April 2024.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in April 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $19.73
- Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $7.00
- Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $5.58
- Radiant Charizard 020/159: $5.12
- Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $4.84
The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:
- Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $79.48
- Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $58.81
- Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $46.01
- Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $41.29
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $39.66
- Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $20.72
- Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $18.81
- Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $17.03
- Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $16.38
- Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $16.35
- Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $15.91
- Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $14.56
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $12.66
- Zacian V Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $10.65
- Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $10.17
Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare is up this month, going from the low $30s to the low $40s. Other than this, Crown Zenith has remained remarkably steady in value.
