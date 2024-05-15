Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha all along, bctv daily dispatch, daredevil: born again, doctor who, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Only Murders in the Building, Reacher, the boys, The Rookie, X-Men '97, yellowjackets

The Rookie, Reacher, X-Men '97, Doctor Who & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, The Rookie, Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha All Along, Yellowjackets, Reacher, Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: X-Men '97, Always Sunny, The Rookie, Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha All Along, OMITB, Young Sheldon, Yellowjackets, Reacher, Tomb Raider, LOTR: The Rings of Power, The Boys, Spider-Man Noir, Doctor Who & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, May 15, 2024:

X-Men '97: Beau DeMayo Has One More Final "Homework Assignment"

Creature Commandos: Frank Grillo "Puttin Finishing Touches" on Season

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School S02E03 Images: Bloody Rose & More

Always Sunny: Danny DeVito's Season 17 Update Raises Some Questions

Cross Teaser Trailer Released By Prime Video, Season 2 Already Ordered

The Rookie Season 6 Ep. 9 "Squeeze Play" Images, Previews Released

Daredevil: Born Again Set for March 2025; Ironheart in 2025 (VIDEO)

Agatha All Along Set for 2-Episode Premiere on September 18th: Details

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 Set for August; Teaser Released

Tom Brady Having Roast Regrets: Feeling Deflated Over Impact on Kids

Pretty Little Liars: Pyles, Reficco, Gonzalez on Summer School & More

Billy Corgan Finally Says He's Open to NWA Crossover with WWE NXT

Young Sheldon: Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik Have Special Cast Message

High Potential: Kaitlin Olson Shines in New ABC Series Teaser (VIDEO)

Gen V Season 2: Production List Has Filming Scheduled for September

Yellowjackets Season 3: Interesting Images Confirm Production Underway

Fallout Season 2: Prime Video Series Sets September Filming Date

Saved by the Bell: Dexter Darden Has High Hopes for Season 3, Special

Star Trek: Discovery S05E08: "Labyrinths" Images, Overview Released

WWE Raw: Greatest Episode Ever Proves WWE's Dominance Over AEW

The Rookie Season 7 Moved to Midseason; ABC Explains Decision

Reacher Season 3: Alan Ritchson Series Returns to Prime Video in 2025

House of the Dragon Season 2 Trailer Wants You to "Raise Your Banners"

Tomb Raider: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Series Gets Amazon Green Light

Booster Gold: Production Listing Has Filming This July In Los Angeles

Saturday Night Live: SNL Welcomes Jake Gyllenhaal, Sabrina Carpenter

The Office Star Steve Carell: No Spinoff Return But "Will Be Watching"

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S02 Teaser: Sauron's Back

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Returning for Season 2 – Without Glover, Erskine?

The Boys Season 5 Confirmed Ahead of Season 4's June Premiere

Spider-Man Noir: Nicolas Cage Set to Lead MGM+, Prime Video Series

Doctor Who: "BOOM" Sees Steven Moffat Regenerate into Freelancer

