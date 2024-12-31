Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Tencent Games, Video Games | Tagged: MoreFun Studios, The Hidden Ones

The Hidden Ones Pre-Alpha Playtest Has Been Postponed

You'll have to wait a little bit longer to play The Hidden Ones, as the playtest they had scheduled for next week has been pushed back

Article Summary The Hidden Ones Pre-Alpha Playtest has been postponed to February 27, 2025.

Developers aim for an enhanced player experience with additional preparation.

Game is based on the popular manga and anime Hitori No Shita: The Outcast.

Features include martial arts, skill development, and strategic gameplay.

Tencent Games and MoreFun Studios announced today that they have postponed the Pre-Alpha Playtest for The Hidden Ones, which was supposed to happen next week. The team posted a notice on the game's website alerting players that the decision had been made to push it back, as the test will now take place on February 27, 2025. The shorthand for this is they wanted to give players the best experience possible for a test and decided the game just wasn't there yet, so they've given themselves almost a two-month grace period to make it happen. We'll keep an eye on things and see if the plan changes.

The Hidden Ones

The Hidden Ones, based on the popular manga and anime Hitori No Shita: The Outcast, is set in a mythical world rooted in ancient Eastern myths and philosophies such as Taoism and Yin Yang. Players will use unique skill sets to develop their abilities and engage in exhilarating, strategic, and action-packed battles. Featuring thrilling Eastern martial arts combat showcased through artistic expression, the upcoming title promises to deliver a visually stunning and captivating gaming experience. Players will focus on the Outcasts' identities as ordinary people and immerse themselves in a cinematic story set in the world of modern martial arts. Building on the original franchise's Chinese superpower lore, players will also delve deeper into the pursuits, identities, and Tao of the various Outcast characters.

Story – Various boss mechanics and designs reflect the different chapters of the mythical martial arts story. Experience cinematic-style cutscenes and beautifully designed levels that immerse players in the action. Venture into the world of The Outcast through action-packed battles and explore the story from multiple perspectives.

Various boss mechanics and designs reflect the different chapters of the mythical martial arts story. Experience cinematic-style cutscenes and beautifully designed levels that immerse players in the action. Venture into the world of The Outcast through action-packed battles and explore the story from multiple perspectives. Duel – Engage in high-intensity battles and adapt in the blink of an eye. By integrating other characters' skills into the action roulette, players can gain a game-changing advantage. Use unique skills and strategies in a fair and competitive environment.

Engage in high-intensity battles and adapt in the blink of an eye. By integrating other characters' skills into the action roulette, players can gain a game-changing advantage. Use unique skills and strategies in a fair and competitive environment. Trial – Conquer all the epic bosses that emerge throughout the story mode. Battle bosses grow stronger with each fight, and players must master different characters and battle styles to prevail.

