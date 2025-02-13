Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nullpointer Games, Outersloth, The Horror at Highrook

The Horror At Highrook Releases Free Steam Demo

The occult card crafting narrative RPG game The Horror at Highrook now has a free demo, which you can play now on PC via Steam

Indie game developer Nullpointer Games and publisher Outersloth have released a free demo for their latest horror game, The Horror at Highrook. In case you haven't seen this game yet, this is a card-crafting narrative RPG title that centers around a haunted mansion. It will be up to you and your team of investigators to figure out what hold the dark forces have over this location, using a combination of abilities to summon spirits and drive a wedge between the occult-like happenings here and reality. The demo is live on Steam right now and will continue to be active through Steam Next Fest.

The Horror at Highrook

The Horror at Highrook sees players lead a team of occult investigators into the dark maw of Highrook Manor in search of the Ackerons – a noble family who, following rumors of dark pacts and shadowy rituals, have vanished without a trace. As players explore the haunted estate grounds, they will summon dark entities and craft powerful protections in a bid to uncover the fate of the missing family, all the while choosing their own path through the darkness.

Explore An Atmospheric Nightmare Setting: Plunge into a dark Victorian world inspired by HP Lovecraft, Edgar Allen Poe, and Bram Stoker. Investigate a gothic-horror mystery through disturbing letters, fraught conversations, and evocative artwork.

Plunge into a dark Victorian world inspired by HP Lovecraft, Edgar Allen Poe, and Bram Stoker. Investigate a gothic-horror mystery through disturbing letters, fraught conversations, and evocative artwork. Learn The Dark Arts: Combine characters, items, and locations to craft tools, potions, and occult rites. Master a deep, nonlinear crafting system as you progress through the story, gaining the strength and insight needed to succeed.

Combine characters, items, and locations to craft tools, potions, and occult rites. Master a deep, nonlinear crafting system as you progress through the story, gaining the strength and insight needed to succeed. Manage a Team Of Investigators – Control unique characters from the city's elite guilds: Mechanist, Plague Doctor, Scholar, and Thug, Each with their own skills and perspectives. Keep your team safe from Hunger, Injury, and Madness.

– Control unique characters from the city's elite guilds: Mechanist, Plague Doctor, Scholar, and Thug, Each with their own skills and perspectives. Keep your team safe from Hunger, Injury, and Madness. Unlock Mysteries – Complete challenges to open up new areas, items, and characters on the game board. Build an arsenal of tools and rites. Banish ghastly entities and keep your wits in order to survive and outwit the dark forces hidden beneath the surface of the world.

