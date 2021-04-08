The Humble Bundle Spring VR Event Has Launched

Humble Bundle has launched their Spring VR game event as you can snag a ton of Virtual Reality games all for charity. As it is with all things run by the organization, you can get a ton of video games in the Humble Spring into VR Bundle at practically dirt-cheap prices. They are offering up 10 VR games that, if you were to buy all of them together, would total $215. The complete list of games you can get this time around are Borderlands 2 VR, Job Simulator, Sairento VR, Arizona Sunshine, Star Trek: Bridge Crew, Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality, Swords of Gurrah, Espire VR, and Detached. For this one, they have a few different pricing options for your charity donation, and you can choose which one will get the funds from a list of organizations they have worked with. We have more details on this event down below.

