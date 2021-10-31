Pokémon TCG Releases Walmart Exclusive Charizard Box Tomorrow

We are just a day away from the release of what many will consider one of the Pokémon TCG's most exciting releases of the year. Tomorrow, the Pokémon TCG will release the Walmart-exclusive Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection. This box includes a larger number of packs than usual along with quite a unique promo card. This promo card is the Reshiram & Charizard-GX Tag Team Gold card, which was originally released in Japan during the Sun & Moon era. We are now two years out from the Sun & Moon era, so it was widely accepted that this Gold Card, along with others like it, would never be released in English. Now, though, with news that the Pokémon TCG will release not only this box but also the GameStop-exclusive Pikachu & Zekrom-GX Premium Collection later this month, it seems that we may be due for some seemingly forgotten Sun & Moon era cards to make their way to the international audience.

Here's how the Pokémon TCG solicits the box:

If you're looking to turn up the heat on your Pokémon TCG opponents, the Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection will bring the burn. This set, which is exclusive to Walmart stores, includes a gold foil version of Reshiram & Charizard-GX. This powerful pair has the Outrage attack, which grows more powerful as they take damage, and the Flare Strike attack, which does a massive 230 damage but cannot be used during your next turn. The biggest threat from this TAG TEAM Pokémon, however, their Double Blaze-GX attack. If they have three Fire Energy attached, the attack does an impressive 200 damage, but if you attach at least three additional Fire Energy, it will do another 100 damage—and this damage won't be affected by any effects on your opponent's Active Pokémon! In addition to this incredible card, this set also includes an oversize foil card of Reshiram & Charizard-GX, which will make a great display piece in your collection. There are also ten Pokémon TCG booster packs to help build a solid deck to support this terrific TAG TEAM Pokémon. With this pyrotechnic pair, you'll be ready to battle and win!

The Pokémon TCG: Reshiram & Charizard-GX Premium Collection includes:

1 gold foil card featuring Reshiram & Charizard-GX

1 oversize foil card featuring Reshiram & Charizard-GX

10 Pokémon TCG booster packs