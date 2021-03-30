The Hunt Has Returned To EVE Online For April Fool's Day & Easter

CCP games have released a new update for EVE Online today that brings back The Hunt as part of April Fool's Day. Startinmg today and running untl April 13th at 7am ET, you will have to find and destroy mysterious Guristas capsules and claim the keys inside. Those keys will provide access to special time-limited combat sites, but they're not easy-pickin's. The capsules will be orbiting celestial bodies in random star systems for everyone to find. You can pinpoint their location with directional scanners or a probe scanner, but when you get there its first-comne-first-serve as you fight for the capsule if more than one shows up. The Hunt also brings opportunities to explore non-combative hacking sites, claim daily login SKIN bonuses, the chance to enter Proving Grounds battles, take advantage of discounted SKINs, and much more for this limited amounrt of time. You can read mor einfo on the event below.

EVE ONLINE: SPECIAL COMBAT SITES

Throughout the 14 days of The Hunt, combat sites will be restricted to frigates and destroyers (T1/T2/Faction). Standard sites across New Eden will be suitable for T1 frigates and destroyers. Meanwhile, the more demanding, more lucrative Huntmaster sites will only appear in Caldari Lowsec and in the Guristas' beloved home region Venal, and have been balanced for T2 frigates and T2 destroyers. Each combat site will offer two combat rooms; one that can be accessed by all players, and a special area that will require key cards found in The Hunt's mystery capsules. In those locked rooms, special loot drops will be available.

EXPLORATION SITES

During The Hunt, Capsuleers looking for a break from combat can visit special exploration sites where hacking challenges will not only provide means to secure standard loot, but also a chance to gain items normally only available through combat. Again, these sites are limited to T1/T2/Faction frigates and destroyers.

PVP IMPLANT DROPS

Throughout the two-week period that The Hunt is live in EVE Online, there will be a special 50% implant drop from player capsules; an opportunity that should be particularly appealing to pilots that prefer to hunt in high security and low security space.

DAILY LOGIN BONUS

Omega and Alpha pilots that login for 10 of The Hunt's 14 days will be granted a range of reward SKINs. Check out the snapshot below to see some of the rewards up for grabs.