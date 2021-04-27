The Incarnate Formes Are Back Today In Pokémon GO

The seemingly endless cycle of the Therian Formes of Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus in Pokémon GO ends today. With these new Lengedaries back on the shelf, who is taking over raids? It's funny you ask. Landorus, Tornadus, and Thundurus are back! Yes, really. Let's get into the details of what exactly is happening here.

This time, they're in their Incarnate Formes, which is dividing the community a bit. Some Pokémon GO players are thankful at the second chance for a Shiny for the Incarnate Forme they may have missed during their rotations in March 2021, while others are flat out tired of two months of these genies in raids. I fall right in the middle, happy to see those who missed out given a chance while also cringing at the state of raids in the game.

The frustration here comes from the length of the raid rotations. Pre-remote raiding, a two, three, or even four-week-long raid rotation featuring the release of a new Pokémon species or a new Shiny form was standard. Remote raiding drastically increased the number of raids trainers are able to complete in Pokémon GO and, for a time, Niantic seemed to adjust the game to one-week and two-week-long raid rotations. This went out the window in December 2020 with Kyurem's grueling five-week raid rotation and continues to now with the Forces of Nature simply featured in raids for far too long.

There is hope on the horizon, though. Xerneas should debut in raids in Pokémon GO soon and, unlike the Therian Formes of the Forces of Nature, it is a Pokémon that will be able to sustain a longer rotation due to its hype. Even without a Shiny, that will be a Pokémon that trainers will want to spend time raiding over a longer period of time.

Hopefully, Summer 2021 and the next season of Pokémon GO will adjust raids to meet the pace set by the introduction of remotes back in Summer 2020.