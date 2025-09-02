Posted in: Awards Show, Events, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: The Indie Game Awards

The Indie Game Awards Open Nominations For 2025 Ceremony

Its time for you to vote for your favorite indie games, as The Indie Game Awards are taking nominations for the 2025 ceremony

Article Summary The Indie Game Awards 2025 is now accepting nominations from developers and industry pros until September 30.

New categories highlight global indie creators, with special focus on diverse partnerships and fresh voices.

Fan voting for genre-specific indie awards will open in November, engaging the wider gaming community.

Winners will be revealed at the December ceremony, with nominees and judges announced this fall.

Organizers behind The Indie Game Awards have confirmed they are taking nominations for several categories for the 2025 award ceremony. Last year's inaugural event drew a ton of attention to several titles that, quite honestly, deserved the recognition, and they look to do the same for this year's awards, happening in December. Happening now and running until September 30th at 11:59 pm ET, the organization is taking nominations from developers, publishers, and representatives of the industry to submit games for consideration on their website. The date of the show will be revealed during the Six One Indie Showcase on September 18, while the full list of nominees, presenters, and judges will be announced in November.

The Indie Game Awards 2025

Built on a foundation of genuine collaboration, the IGAs aim to unite voices from across the indie scene including games media, content creators, gaming showcases, and industry professionals. New for 2025 are specialized categories curated by our partners at the Latin American Games Showcase, Southeast Asian Games Showcase, Black Voices in Gaming, Frosty Games Fest, and Playtopia Festival. Alongside a wide range of general categories, returning core categories include Industry Impact and The Mohammad Fahmi Storyteller Award. Among the new core additions is Indie Trendsetters, a category recognizing five independent developers just starting their journeys with bold debut projects, game jams, or demos.

Additionally, the wider indie community will get a chance to weigh in with fan voting on genre-specific categories opening this November. The inaugural ceremony surpassed 100,000 views across all platforms and was met with universal praise for its heartfelt focus on the people behind the games we all love. At the heart of the ceremony are the developers themselves, whose creativity and contributions to the gaming world remain the core focus. That same spirit continues in 2025, as the IGAs further expand to spotlight a more global and diverse range of voices.

