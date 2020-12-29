The Innsmouth Case Has Been Released On Nintendo Switch

Assemble Entertainment officially released their thriller mystery game The Innsmouth Case onto the Nintendo Switch. The game has been doing well on PC and mobile with a small fanbase who enjoy what is an interesting story with multiple endings. Literally, they put 27 endings into the game, and even if you get all of them, there are people still playing to see if there are secret endings. To celebrate the launch, they're giving a 35% discount on the game through the Nintendo eShop, but only for a limited time. You can read more about it below and check out the official Switch trailer for the game.

The Innsmouth Case takes players on a truly harrowing, humorous, and fantastical journey where nothing is what it seems. It's a game of cat-and-mouse with sinister forces in the tenebrous town of Innsmouth, a place packed to the gills with nameless horrors, and it's your job to stay alert, stay safe, and solve the case of the missing girl. To solve the enigmatic disappearance of little Tabitha Marsh, the most clever detective is not only wanted but desperately needed. Unfortunately, that particular detective is busy, so the case goes to you! Pack your belongings and prepare to head to the remote fishing village of Innsmouth, as The Innsmouth Case awaits! A desperate mother, a missing girl and a mystical place – a case could hardly be more challenging. To solve the enigmatic disappearance of little Tabitha Marsh, however, the toughest and cleverest detective of all is wanted… but he does not have the time – and so the job goes to you. This mysterious assignment takes you to the remote fishing village of Innsmouth, where nothing is what it seems. Save the girl, solve the case, survive Innsmouth!