The Inquisitor Announced For Release Sometime In Q4 2023

In an alternate 1500 A.D., Jesus escaped his crucifixion and, instead of forgiveness, sought violent vengeance on all the non-believers. Centuries later, in a dark and blood-soaked world, an army of zealot Inquisitors continue to enforce their so-called Holy Law. In The Inquisitor, players will take on the role of Mordimer Madderdin, servant of God and an Inquisitor anointed by the High Bishops of Hez Hezron. You will commence your journey in Koenigstein, a city plagued with sin and religious transgression, where it is your duty to investigate its corruption and crimes. Use strategic sleuthing to track down and interrogate suspects, piece together the evidence or even resort to brute force.

Your judgment awaits. Will you show mercy, or will you enforce retribution in the name of the Holy Law? However, crime is not the only darkness that has seeped into the walls of the city, and unbeknownst to those around him, Mordimer can enter the mysterious Unworld in which he can uncover the secrets that lie deep within the souls of the depraved. And yet, deeper still, another form of evil resides here, and it is trying to enter the world of the living.