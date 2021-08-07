The Intellivision Amico Has Been Delayed Once More

Intellivision announced late Friday night that they have decided to delay the release of their upcoming game console the Amico, again. The company chose to release the news yesterday evening in both an email to those who had pre-ordered as well as a tweet, burying the bad news in the middle of the night. We have most of the notice for you below to read. Aside from the fact that, at this time, they give no formal release date, they have promised "a very special thank you gift" to be sent out in emails next week to those who pre-ordered. The console has been plagued with release issues since the COVID-19 pandemic hit, as they promised to have it out last year along with 20 launch titles that would all be Rated-E as a family console. We'll see in the weeks to come if they can still make a release by the holidays or if this will get pushed into 2022.

The team at Intellivision has been working tirelessly to bring Amico – our family-focused entertainment system – to eager households around the world," reads the tweet from Intellivision. We've grown to a strong and stable company of more than 60 passionate team members spanning three continents, representing some of the industry's best talent. All of us are extremely excited to share Amico with you. We originally planned to launch Amico in the Fall of 2020 but had to adapt during the midst of the global pandemic disrupting our production. Despite our best efforts, and now facing new unprecedented international component supply and logistics challenges beyond our control, we want to apologize as we are forced to push our desired launch date yet again. In spite of these supply hurdles hampering our ability to fill all orders, we are focused and determined to deliver pre-ordered units by the end of the year. This will also allow us more time to optimize our operating system for future game development. We want to ensure that those who have anticipated the Amico for so long, get a chance to enjoy it as soon as possible. Of course, we will keep all of our customers and interested parties informed and updated on our continued progress.