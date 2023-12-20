Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Starward Industries, The Invincible

The Invincible Releases First Major Patch Since Launch

11 Bit Studios has a new patch out for The Invincible, giving players a new photo mode, accessibility options, and other improvements.

Article Summary The Invincible gets its first major update, Patch 01, with various new features.

New photo mode filters and accessibility options offer enhanced gameplay experience.

Improvements include a chapter-based save system and optimizations for faster loading.

Fixes for ultrawide screens, softlocks, and animation polish enrich The Invincible.

Indie game developer Starward Industries and publisher 11 Bit Studios have released the first major patch for The Invincible with several improvements. While the launch of the game seemed pretty flawless, the team did promise some things to be added down the pipeline that has started to come to fruition with this latest patch. Literally being called Patch 01, the biggest addition to the mix is new filters for Photo Mode, as you'll have new options to capture your adventures on the planet. They have also added a number of new Accessibility settings for people who need them, as well as the ability to hide objects from the screen so you have a better view. They've also included a number of upgrades and improvements to the game to make things easier to access. We have the full list of patch notes for you below as the update is live and ready to download.

The Invincible Patch 01 Features

Chapters – we are introducing a new save system that allows you to go back to previous chapters and continue the game from a selected point

Photo Mode Four new filters

New options in Accessibility settings Hiding helmet Hiding helmet glass Hiding microphone



Other Improvements

Optimizations Textures and render targets Faster loading times Less visible textures loading

Ultrawide screen fixes (teleprobe)

Fixed player camera position before loading

Fixed various hardlocks and softlocks reported by players (old saves should also work properly in these cases): Hideout Morning Missing dialogues and telemeter reports Some snapping scenes fixed Survivors: missing dialogs after 3rd choice when Lendor is nearby Adjusting one of saucer landing spot locations Blocking photomode while blink/headache

Some animation and environmental polishing. Lighting flare in basement

Rover driving model improvements Should feel less heavy

Minor SFX/VFX bug fixing and polishing While entering photomode

Several localization fixes. Typos Missing chinese characters

Credits update

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!