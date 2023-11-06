Posted in: 11 bit studios, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Starward Industries, The Invincible

The Invincible Releases New Trailer With The Official Launch

11 Bit Studios have finally released The Invincible, but with it comes a new launch trailer to give the game one last bit of hype.

The game is available on PC via Steam, GOG, Epic Games Store, PS5, and XSX|S.

Experience an intense cosmic adventure as Yasna, a highly qualified astrobiologist.

"The Invincible" draws inspiration from an iconic novel by hard science-fiction author Stanisław Lem.

After having been teased and promoted for a few years, 11 Bit Studios has finally released The Invincible, but with it comes a new launch trailer. This is basically one last promotional hype video from developer Starward Industries, with some scenes from the game to get you stoked about what looks to be you finding out what happened on a mission that failed severely. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game is out now for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

"You are a highly qualified, sharp-witted astrobiologist named Yasna. Being entangled in a space race, you and your crew end up on the unexplored planet Regis III. The scientific journey quickly turns into a search mission for lost crewmates. Follow its trail, but be fully aware that every decision you make can bring you closer to danger. Uncover mind-boggling scientific phenomena in a cosmic, philosophical adventure set within eerie landscapes. Discover fragments of what's lost and report to your Astrogator; let his voice aid you in hard times. You couldn't have foreseen humanity's biggest threat. It will force you to rethink mankind's ambitions and biases. Go on – make decisions, follow the mystery… but remember not to underestimate the brutal simplicity and brilliance of evolution."

"Robots, people… Choose whether to interact with different creatures on Regis III or how to do it. Friend, companion? Enemy? You never suspected what these words might really mean before you got here. Immerse yourself in the atompunk atmosphere by using various tools, such as a telemeter or a tracker, and drive a vehicle through a stunning landscape. Experience realistic interactions with analog technologies in a retro-futuristic timeline. The Invincible is a first-person game based on the motifs of The Invincible – an iconic novel of the world-known, hard science-fiction author and Polish futurologist Stanisław Lem. There are places like Regis III, not prepared for us and for which we are not prepared for. Still, our spacecraft inevitably comes closer to the destination – for our stories and fates to cross in a dead spot."

