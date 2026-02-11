Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble, SNK, The King Of Fighters | Tagged: Metal Slug 3, The King Of Fighters AFK

The King Of Fighters AFK Launches Metal Slug 3 Collaboration

The King Of Fighters AFK has launched a new udpate as the game will be holding a limited-time collaboration with Metal Slug 3

Article Summary The King of Fighters AFK launches a major collaboration event with Metal Slug 3 from Feb 11 to Mar 10

Legendary fighters Eri Kasamoto, Marco Rossi, and Fio Germi join the King of Fighters AFK roster

Special dungeons, event draws, and unique rewards available during the Metal Slug 3 crossover

New challenge dungeon and returning player bonuses add more ways to enjoy King of Fighters AFK

Netmarble released a new update today for The King of Fighters AFK, featuring a new collaboration with Metal Slug 3. For a limited time, you'll see characters from the title make their way into the mobile game, as well as several events, activities, rewards, and more for you to experience for a limited time. We have the finer details below as the content is now live.

The King Of Fighters AFK x Metal Slug 3

As part of the collaboration, three iconic characters from Metal Slug 3 (Eri Kasamoto, Marco Rossi, and Fio Germi) arrive as new Legendary fighters. Players will have a chance to acquire Eri Kasamoto and Marco Rossi through special Pick-Up Events from February 11 to March 10, while Fio Germi will join the roster on February 15. Special events and dungeons to celebrate the collaboration are also available through March 10:

Metal Slug 3 Collab Check-In: Log in during the event period to earn rewards, such as the Legendary fighter Marco Rossi on Day 1 and the Legendary pet Pocket SV-001 which is inspired by the signature METAL SLUG tank vehicle, on Day 7.

Log in during the event period to earn rewards, such as the Legendary fighter Marco Rossi on Day 1 and the Legendary pet Pocket SV-001 which is inspired by the signature METAL SLUG tank vehicle, on Day 7. Event Dungeon: Final Mission & Air Defense: In this score-based dungeon, players will team up with familiar bosses from The King Of Fighters AFK to take down Roots Mars of Disaster, a KOF-style reimagining of Metal Slug 3's final boss Roots Mars. Players can earn ranking rewards based on their scores, and daily play rewards grant event currency used in Air Defense. In Air Defense, players can use the currency to access a special draw event featuring Metal Slug 3 characters Tarma Roving, Donald Morden, and Aikawa Madoka as Legendary supporters, along with fan-favorite character Ichimonji Hyakutaro as a Unique supporter.

In this score-based dungeon, players will team up with familiar bosses from The King Of Fighters AFK to take down Roots Mars of Disaster, a KOF-style reimagining of Metal Slug 3's final boss Roots Mars. Players can earn ranking rewards based on their scores, and daily play rewards grant event currency used in Air Defense. Event Dungeon: Assault Mission: Take on this limited-time tower-mode event dungeon and clear each stage to earn Fighter Tokens, which can be used to summon collaboration fighters.

Additionally, the Metal Slug 3 Collaboration Event will run from February 17 to March 10, offering opportunities to obtain the Legendary pets Pocket Mars People and Pocket SV-001. Players can also earn bonus rewards by discovering hidden Ichimonji Hyakutaro throughout the game. Alongside the collaboration update, The King Of Fighters AFK is rolling out a new Challenge Dungeon and a dedicated returning player event.

The new Challenge Dungeon, Count Down Operation, offers a tactical experience where players can strategically build up to five decks with a total roster of up to 25 fighters to defeat bosses. Returning players who resume play on the server they previously played on will receive 14 days of returning benefits, and a Return Celebration Pass will offer chances to obtain Orochi, Orochi Iori, and Orochi Leona. Players who return but transfer to a different server will also receive special benefits. More details are available on the official forum.

