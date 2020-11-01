The King Of Fighters AllStar Celebrates Its One-Year Anniversary

SNK and Netmarble are celebrating the one-year anniversary of The King Of Fighters AllStar with a new update. The game launched back in October 2019 and since then it has received praise for its unique style within the confines of a mobile title. While the anniversary is awesome to celebrate, they didn't go all-out like you might expect them to. In fact, there's not a ton here. But there's still stuff to do as they have introduced a new Guild Raid system where you'll head down special Guild Dungeons to beat Raid bosses. There's also a bunch of Halloween content added to the game as you can do certain tasks and challenges to earn little tidbits for the game that are pretty much cosmetic. We were hoping maybe a new character might be added or something special be given to players as a gift, but no such luck. You can read more about the anniversary event below.

The King Of Fighters AllStar Guild Raid Guild members can now enter special 'Guild Dungeons' and can work together to defeat epic Raid bosses to earn Imprint Stones, Skill Cards, EXP Capsules, and more in the process. Halloween Content The all-new Halloween Gatecrasher Alice, an ALLSTAR variant of Alice, is available to collect in the game's Summon Box.

A Halloween Rush Dungeon has been added, where players can earn Halloween Night Mary and Halloween Night Mary Special Cards upon completion.

A Halloween Super Mission is now available, where players can collect Halloween Night Xiangfei, EXP Capsules, and Gold upon completion.

The latest 'Team Relay Dungeon' Zombie Road is here, allowing players at Rank 40 and above to fight an epic Halloween-themed boss with up to five teams of fighters for Gold, Rubies, and more!

A Halloween Check-In Event has been added, with Skill Level-Up Card rewards.

https://youtu.be/Sz1z6_35CPU Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: KOFA Anniversary Stats (https://youtu.be/Sz1z6_35CPU)