The King Of Fighters XV Reveals Two New DLC Teams

During Evo 2022, SNK gave a brief update of new characters coming to The King Of Fighters XV as two new teams are on the way. First off, we learned more about the next team on the way, Team Awakened Orochi. This one is comprised of Orochi Chirs, Orochi Yashiro, and Orochi Chermie, all of which are now available in the game. Meanwhile, Team Samurai was revealed as they're bringing in some heavy hitters with Haohmaru, Nakoruru, and Darli Dagger from Samurai Shodown will be next to arrive as a group this Fall. On top of that, the next season of the game will be coming in 2023, as two classic SNK characters in Shingo Yabuki and Kim Kaphwan will be coming with a yet-to-be-revealed third character to make their team. Plus, crossplay will soon be coming! Enjoy the latest trailer for it below.

Orochi Yashiro: Yashiro revealed his true form as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi. With the goal of reviving Orochi, he leads Shermie and Chris headfast into battle. Unlike his usual self, he actions and demeanor are much more cruel, and he fights boldly using the power of the earth and his fearsome monstrous strength. Orochi Chermie: Shermie revealed her true form as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi. She joins forces with Yashiro and Chris for the purpose of reviving Orochi. She is ruthless and brutal, a far cry from her usual frivolous demeanor. She possesses the power of lightning in her body and can shoot her opponents from a distance. Orochi Chirs: Chris revealed his true form as one of the Four Heavenly Kings of Orochi. Chris joins forces with Yashiro and Shermie for the purpose of reviving Orochi. With a cruel smile and contempt for humans, Chris openly damns his opponents and burns them mercilessly with purple flames.